PharmaTher Granted FDA Orphan Drug Designation For Ketamine To Treat Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis

Focusing on becoming a global leader in prescription-based ketamine products

Advancing to a Phase 2 clinical study in the U.S.

TORONTO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “PharmaTher”) (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM), a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, is pleased to announce that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted orphan drug designation (ODD) for ketamine in the treatment of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.

Fabio Chianelli, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaTher, said, “Receiving FDA orphan drug designation is a massive validation for ketamine as a potential treatment for ALS, and it allows us to confidently proceed in evaluating ketamine in a phase 2 clinical study in patients suffering from this life-threatening disease. This designation not only expedites our regulatory, clinical and product development plans, but also validates our belief in the potential of ketamine as a therapeutic solution for neurological disorders.”

PharmaTher has an exclusive license agreement with The University of Kansas (KU) for the development and commercialization of the intellectual property of ketamine in the treatment of ALS. The FDA evaluated the research data licensed from KU in the ODD application that ultimately served as the foundation to allow the FDA to grant the designation. The Company is also working with clinicians in finalizing a phase 2 study protocol to evaluate ketamine for ALS in the U.S.



Ketamine has the potential to effectively increase the life expectancy of those with ALS at any stage and slow the progressive loss of muscle associated with poor outcomes of the disease. The University of Kansas Medical Center researchers and inventors of the potential use of ketamine to treat ALS, Dr. Richard J. Barohn, M.D., John A. Stanford, Ph.D., and Dr. Matthew Macaluso, D.O., have made the promising discovery that ketamine can be administered as an effective treatment for ALS. In addition, unpublished and patent-pending preclinical research has shown that the administration of ketamine preserves muscle function in advancing ALS and increases life expectancy when given in the early stages of muscle decline.