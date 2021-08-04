North American Business Leaders Unprepared To Manage a Workforce in Flux
New research identifies key actions thriving companies are taking to advance technology, culture and talent management amidst the change
TROY, Mich., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pandemic triggered a seismic shift in how, when and where we work, as well as record levels of individuals leaving their jobs. North American
business leaders are now confronted with the challenge of addressing the changing needs of their workforce, but most aren’t taking the necessary steps to transform their technology, culture, or
talent management practices for a successful future, according to the KellyOCG Global Workforce Agility Report 2021.
Key survey findings among North American business leaders include:
- More than half of North American business executives (57%) plan to continue giving employees the flexibility to work either in the office or at home post pandemic; yet 1 in 4 believe their leaders lack the skills to manage the workforce they want to build.
- Meanwhile, 77% of leaders say they should be adopting talent management platforms to manage full-time and contingent labor simultaneously, but nearly half (43%) say their adoption of
cutting-edge technologies isn’t happening fast enough.
-
Approximately 1 in 5 North American leaders are unsure of what their employees want in a post-Covid work environment. Understanding employees’ preferences in this area is
critical given that a quarter of U.S. workers plan to look for a new job when the threat of the pandemic decreases.
-
Only half of executives (51%) have a clear view of the optimal mix of talent required across all business areas; and 22% say that their current workforce has skills gaps they
don’t know how to fill.
“As society emerges from the pandemic, businesses have a unique opportunity to use the lessons from the past 12 months to adapt their workplace and talent management styles in support of a more fluid future,” says KellyOCG President Tammy Browning. “It’s encouraging to see leaders so open to this shift; however, many are struggling to find the right strategies and tools for effective change. Our research identifies key behaviors of businesses that are thriving and presents these best practices as a guide for others.”
