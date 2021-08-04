North American Business Leaders Unprepared To Manage a Workforce in Flux

New research identifies key actions thriving companies are taking to advance technology, culture and talent management amidst the change

TROY, Mich., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pandemic triggered a seismic shift in how, when and where we work, as well as record levels of individuals leaving their jobs. North American business leaders are now confronted with the challenge of addressing the changing needs of their workforce, but most aren’t taking the necessary steps to transform their technology, culture, or talent management practices for a successful future, according to the KellyOCG Global Workforce Agility Report 2021.

