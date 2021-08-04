GBT Announces Participation at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (GBT) (NASDAQ: GBT) today announced that it will participate in a virtual fireside chat at the Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 11, 2021, at 2:20 p.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be webcast live from GBT’s website at www.gbt.com in the Investors section. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available for one month following the event.