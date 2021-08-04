checkAd

DGAP-News Comcast's Internet Essentials Program, Tacoma Mayor, and Local Gaming Personality Marcel Cunningham Partner to Address Digital Divide for Students at Al Davies Boys & Girls Club

Comcast's Internet Essentials Program, Tacoma Mayor, and Local Gaming Personality Marcel Cunningham Partner to Address Digital Divide for Students at Al Davies Boys & Girls Club

Comcast today announced grants and technology donations to the Al Davies Club in Tacoma as part of its ongoing commitment to help connect more low-income students and families to the Internet. The announcement was made at an event with former Al Davies Club Member and international gaming influencer Marcel Cunningham, who goes by the name of BasicallyIDoWrk, and the Mayor of Tacoma, Victoria Woodards.

In collaboration with Cunningham, Comcast contributed $10,000 and 40 laptop computers to the Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound. Sixty students also received free laptop computers to keep along with 12 months of home Internet service for eligible families through Comcast's Internet Essentials program. The funds and computer equipment will help the club better serve its members and provide additional resources to families in need.

Thirty kids attending summer camp at the Al Davies Boys & Girls Club also had the opportunity to play with Cunningham in a fun, interactive video game competition at the event. Afterwards, Cunningham, Mayor Woodards, and Comcast surprised the students by handing out the free laptops and a gift card good for a year of Internet Essentials Internet service.

"It is extraordinary to be able to come back and bring resources to the Club I spent so much time at as a kid. Boys & Girls Clubs are special places that help so many kids and families, and I wouldn't be who I am today without the experiences I had at the Al Davies Club,' said Cunningham. 'I appreciate the opportunity to partner with Comcast and Mayor Woodards to bring these resources to the Boys & Girls Club, the students, and their families.'

'When private companies and organizations like ours can come together it can truly create something special for our community. These funds, access to internet and technology donations will have a tremendous impact on our local Clubs,the members we serve, and their families' said Carrie Holden, President/CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of South Puget Sound. 'We are grateful to Comcast for its contributions and to our alum Marcel for continuing to stay engaged with the Club and our kids.'

