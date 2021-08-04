Archway Marketing Services Moves to Cloud with 8x8 XCaaS to Drive Technology Enhancement Initiative

Archway offers a suite of proven logistics solutions to streamline marketing, product support, and execution through the US and Canada. As the company grew, disparate on-premises solutions and downtime disrupted business, especially as the company was expanding hybrid work initiatives. Archway needed a reliable communications solution that would allow distributed employees and agents in the US and Canada to engage quickly and effectively with each other and customers.

8x8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT), a leading integrated cloud communications platform provider, today announced that Archway Marketing Services , a leading provider of supply chain services, has selected 8x8 XCaaS (eXperience Communications as a Service) to enhance employee communications and customer engagement. Archway will deploy 8x8’s integrated, cloud communications and contact center product with the 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams direct routing solution to drive its technology enhancement initiative across 12 locations for more than 700 employees.

“We take pride in our availability and commitment to our customers. We knew we needed an integrated cloud-based communications and customer engagement platform when our legacy on-premises systems were no longer supporting the level of service customers required,” said Jeff Kish, Chief Technology Officer, Archway Marketing Services. “8x8 provides us with the integrated communications tools we need to ensure uninterrupted collaboration and engagement not only with our customers, but across all of our teams in the US and Canada. 8x8 XCaaS enables our employees to work from anywhere so we can continue delivering the exceptional services customers expect.”

With 8x8 XCaaS, Archway is able to improve collaboration and reliability, ensure business resiliency, and strengthen its operate-from-anywhere workforce. 8x8 XCaaS includes integrated contact center, voice, video meetings, and chat capabilities, and is built on the resilient, secure, and compliant 8x8 Experience Communications Platform, which offers the highest levels of reliability. Following a service outage with Archway’s previous provider, 8x8 worked with the company to establish a new cloud communications service for one of their locations within 72 hours. Additionally, 8x8 Voice for Microsoft Teams allows Archway employees to continue leveraging a native Teams interface for collaboration and engagement while using 8x8’s enterprise-grade telephony and the Microsoft-certified for Teams 8x8 Contact Center solution.