AgroFresh Solutions to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGFS), a global leader in produce freshness solutions, announced today that Clint Lewis, Chief Executive Officer, and Graham Miao, Chief Financial Officer, will participate virtually in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference.



The Company will present on August 11, 2021 at 1:00 PM ET. The presentation and related materials will be available to all interested parties through a live audio webcast accessible in the investor relations section of AgroFresh’s website at www.agrofresh.com.