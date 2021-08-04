checkAd

Epazz Holdings ZenaPay Bitcoin Wallet Will Support Linking to Credit and Debit Cards to Make Using Bitcoin Easier for Everyday Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

CHICAGO, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWireEpazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission critical provider of blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that the next version of the ZenaPay Blockchain Bitcoin Wallet will be released in October. This release supports linking branded credit and debit cards to the user’s wallet, which allows them to use their Bitcoin for everyday purchases. ZenaPay already supports Bitcoin and Ethereum. The addition of branded credit and debit cards will allow businesses to use Bitcoin for payroll purposes, as well as operating expenses.

Epazz’s primary goals are to provide businesses with an alternative to bank checking accounts and to allow them to profit from their cryptocurrency investments. As Epazz builds out its infrastructure, further opportunities will arise. 

The ZenaPay Wallet app will continue to adopt new cryptocurrencies, all available on a single Blockchain Wallet. ZenaPay offers a quick, simple and complete transaction and will include features from Epazz’s other blockchain apps. 

“We are developing the technology for the next generation of Bitcoin transactions,” said Epazz CEO Shaun Passley.
Future Featured Releases

Point of Sale

ZenaPay is developing an iPad POS app to integrate with the Merchant App, and Epazz will release the app’s POS version. The new system has been designed to integrate seamlessly with merchants’ store flow.

Vendor and Payroll Payment Solution

ZenaPay’s development team is working on a vendor payment solution that will allow merchant businesses to pay vendors and employees using cryptocurrencies.

Future features will include an e-commerce store, seed-to-sale tracking and sales reporting and compliance.

About ZenaPay (www.zenapay.com)

ZenaPay is being developed to solve a major problem in high-risk industries: getting paid. Traditional banking systems do not allow high-risk industries to access their payment systems. ZenaPay offers a cutting-edge payment solution that gives consumers a way to buy items online or in stores using Bitcoin. The new Bitcoin payment software will allow consumers to use digital currency to make online or in-store purchases with ease. The process will be anonymous because all transaction details are encrypted through Bitcoin, which will enable stores to accept digital currency instead of only cash. ZenaPay is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based-software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS v3.0 is the complete business web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are DeskFlex (a room scheduling software) and DeskFlex (an applicant-tracking system).

SAFE HARBOR

“Safe Harbor” statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking statements such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” and “continue” (or the negative thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz, Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz, Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz, Inc.’s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its OTC markets filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, the results of its operations and the risks associated with the company and its operations.

Contact:
For more information, please contact
Investor Relations
mailto:investors@epazz.net
(312) 955-8161
www.epazz.com


Wertpapier


