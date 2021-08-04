Slinger Bag Enters China Market through Partnership with Powerway Sports

BALTIMORE, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag ( OTCQB: SLBG) ("Slinger" or the "Company"), a sports brand focused on innovating game improvement technology and equipment, with the vision to become a connected sports company, is announcing today its launch into the Chinese market via a five-year distribution partnership with Shanghai and Xiamen-based Powerway Sports (PWS). Under the terms of the deal, PWS will be exclusive distributor for Slinger of the Slinger Bag ball launcher, as well as for related Slinger branded accessories.

PWS was founded in 1999 and for the past two decades has been a leader in the Chinese tennis and sports markets. PWS’s extensive tennis experience includes working with global brands such as Dunlop, Wilson and Slazenger, and in 2020 PWS were the #1 supplier of tennis balls across the Chinese market. PWS is also the exclusive distribution partner for Bridgestone Golf and ASICS footwear.

Consumer sales of the Slinger Bag in China will begin in September through a comprehensive launch campaign across multiple e-commerce platforms. Tennis is now a leading participation sport with approximately 8 million people in China playing regularly (up from 1M in 1988) and with over 25,000 tennis courts across China. The Chinese tennis market is estimated to be worth in excess of US$2 billion annually (PWS Management Estimates).

“We are delighted to be joining the Slinger Bag success story at such an exciting time both for tennis in China and for Slinger as a new brand in global tennis. We are anticipating a very high demand for the Slinger Bag ball launcher in the Chinese market,” said Peter Chang, owner of PWS. “An extensive, multi-dimensional launch marketing program is planned along with significant grassroots activities. We believe that when players and coaches try the Slinger Bag they will quickly appreciate the game-changing potential of this incredible product. With our extensive history within the China tennis industry and our many existing partnerships with leading Chinese tennis coaches, academies and particularly with the China Tennis Association, our aim is to introduce all avid tennis players to the Slinger brand and the Slinger Bag launcher as quickly as we can starting in September this year.”