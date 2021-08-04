Victory Square Technologies Announces Immersive Tech Share Dividend Initiative for VST Shareholders
Immersive Technologies Inc. Reserves to List Under the Symbol CSE: VRAR
- This will be Victory Square’s second dividend initiative in 2021
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'' or the "Company") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF)(FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that, as part of the Company’s long-term strategy to maximize shareholder value, the board of directors of the Company has approved a strategic dividend reward initiative to unlock the intrinsic value of its portfolio company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. dba Immersive Tech (“Immersive”) by proposing a distribution of a portion of the common shares of Immersive currently held by the Company to shareholders of the Company. Victory Square will evaluate, consider and assess the mechanism by which to effect such distribution on a tax efficient and financially prudent basis, with the aim of ultimately capitalizing Immersive as a stand-alone publicly listed entity, following its public listing.
Shafin Diamond Tejani, Chief Executive Officer of Victory Square, commented: “Our Board along with myself and our Executive team believe that this strategic dividend reward with Immersive is in direct alignment with our vision to provide a strong recurring return on investment for our stakeholders. Our Team and Board at VST are very excited at the upcoming listing of Immersive that follows in the footsteps of the successful listings of our portfolio companies FansUnite (FANS) and GameOn (GET).”
About Immersive
As an industry leader in blending amusement park engineering and video game development, Immersive has established strong working relationships with top organizations including: Bayer Pharmaceuticals, Intel, Allegiant Airlines, Capital One, Scotia Bank, and the US Food and Drug Administration among others for brand activations at events including X-Games, Boston Hub Week among others. Over the past four years. Immersive has built highly sought after escape room experiences for some of the largest Family Entertainment groups globally including APEX Entertainment, and Kalahari Resorts. Immersive also operates the newly launched company “UNCONTAINED”, the world's first COVID-safe free-roam AR/VR shipping container Location-Based Entertainment franchise. For more info view the company’s latest highlight reel video or visit www.ImmersiveTech.co
