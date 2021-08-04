Victory Square Technologies Announces Immersive Tech Share Dividend Initiative for VST Shareholders

Immersive Technologies Inc. Reserves to List Under the Symbol CSE: VRAR



This will be Victory Square’s second dividend initiative in 2021

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Square Technologies Inc. ("Victory Square'' or the "Company") (CSE:VST) (OTC:VSQTF)(FWB:6F6) is pleased to announce that, as part of the Company’s long-term strategy to maximize shareholder value, the board of directors of the Company has approved a strategic dividend reward initiative to unlock the intrinsic value of its portfolio company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. dba Immersive Tech (“Immersive”) by proposing a distribution of a portion of the common shares of Immersive currently held by the Company to shareholders of the Company. Victory Square will evaluate, consider and assess the mechanism by which to effect such distribution on a tax efficient and financially prudent basis, with the aim of ultimately capitalizing Immersive as a stand-alone publicly listed entity, following its public listing.