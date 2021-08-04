Crexendo VIP Cloud Communications Solution named TMC 2021 Communications Solutions Product of the Year

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration …

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels announced today that TMC , a global, integrated media company, has awarded the 2021 Communications Solutions Products of the Year Award to the Crexendo VIP Cloud Communication Solution. Crexendo's solutions currently support over 1.7M end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

Steven G. Mihaylo, Chief Executive Officer commented, "Our entire team is very honored to be recognized with this very prestigious award; we launched the VIP Cloud Communication Solution as part of our ongoing efforts to keep updating and improving the Crexendo suite of services. The VIP solution is the first major contribution from our merger with NetSapiens. We have combined the NetSapiens comprehensive suite of UCaaS, video conferencing, collaboration communication and interaction tools with the best of the Crexendo's award winning Ride the Cloud® features. I am convinced that this is the best solution in the industry and our customers will be very impressed with this offering. This award is evidence of the many benefits that Crexendo customers and the NetSapiens community will be receiving from our merger."

Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer stated, "We are very pleased that TMC has recognized our new VIP UCaaS Platform with this very coveted award. We have built the VIP platform on a rock-solid foundation used by over 1.7 million users globally; it is hosted in geo-redundant Tier 5 Data Centers allowing Crexendo to provide a remarkable level of resiliency and reliability. Our confidence in the technology and the platform is the reason we have backed the VIP platform with the 100% UPTIME Guarantee* featuring the tag line, "No Downtime. No Kidding". I thank TMC for recognizing the efforts we have made in establishing our new VIP platform."