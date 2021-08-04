Great Atlantic Fourth and Fifth Drill Holes Completed

7.5 Meters of Quartz Veins Intersected Visible Gold ThroughoutGolden Promise Gold Project - Central NewfoundlandVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / GREAT ATLANTIC RESOURCES CORP. (TSXV:GR) (the "Company" or "Great Atlantic") is pleased to announce it has completed the fourth and fifth holes (GP-21-152 and GP-21-153) of the 2021 diamond drilling program at its Golden Promise Gold Property, located in the central Newfoundland gold belt. The holes were completed at the Jaclyn Main Zone, both being definition holes. Visible gold is present at two locations within GP-21-153, hosted in quartz veins.

Quartz Veined Interval in GP-21-153 with Visible Gold

Both GP-21-152 and GP-21-153 were drilled within the west region of the Jaclyn Main Zone (JMZ), being part of the Company's Phase 2 drilling program. The western part of the JMZ gold bearing quartz vein system is reported to strike slightly northeast and dip steeply to the southeast.

Drill hole GP-21-152 was drilled slightly northwest at an approximate 60-degree dip, approximately 20 meters east of drill hole GP-19-142B. GP-21-152 intersected a quartz veined zone at 46.9 - 49.6 meters. The hole was drilled to a length of 89 meters.

Drill hole GP-21-153 was collared approximately nine meters northwest of drill hole GP-19-140. Drill hole GP-19-140 (drilled at a 75-degree dip slightly northwest) intersected multiple gold bearing quartz veins within a 25.2-meter core length interval (2.3 grams / tonne Au over 25.2 meters core length). GP-21-153 was drilled at a steeper angle (approximately 82-degree dip), slightly northwest to provide further definition of the gold bearing veins intersected in GP-19-140. It was drilled to a length of 101 meters. GP-21-153 intersected multiple quartz veins. A quartz vein intersected at 44.00-44.63 meters contains visible gold. A zone of predominantly quartz veins intersected at 66.90-74.48 meters also contains visible gold.

Quartz Vein with Visible Gold in GP-21-153

Drill core samples from GP-21-152 and GP-21-153 will be submitted to a certified laboratory for gold assay and multi-element analysis.

The current Phase 2 drilling will include up to 33 drill holes at the gold bearing Jaclyn Zone with holes planned at the JMZ and Jaclyn North Zone (JNZ) with total planned drilling of approximately 5,000 meters. The objective of drilling at the JMZ is to further define the zone and provide information for an updated resource estimate of the JMZ. The Company is continuing the drill hole numbering system from previous drilling programs. Most of the planned holes at the JMZ are within the central to west region of the zone, testing above 200 meters vertical depth. Two holes are planned in the east part of the JMZ to test the zone at 200-350 meters vertical depth.