Cielo Announces the Closing of CDN$4M Unsecured Convertible Debenture Financing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF)(CNSX:CMC.CN)(WKN:C36) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the balance of the Company's non-brokered convertible debenture …

Pursuant to the Financing, which was arranged by First Choice Financial Corp. ("FCF"), an arm's length third party, the Company issued 4,000 non-interest-bearing, unsecured convertible debentures (the "Debentures"), each issued at CDN$1,000 per Debenture, on a prospectus-exempt basis, the principal amount of the Debentures being convertible into common shares at $1.25 per share during the 12 month term of the Debenture. Cielo will be entitled to repay the principal owing under the Debentures at any time before maturity or conversion without penalty.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Cielo Waste Solutions (TSXV:CMC)(OTCQB:CWSFF)(CNSX:CMC.CN)(WKN:C36) ("Cielo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of the balance of the Company's non-brokered convertible debenture financing (the "Financing"), as previously announced on March 15, 2021, receiving gross proceeds of CDN$4,000,000.

The net proceeds will be used for engineering work for a facility to be built on land to be acquired by Cielo in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, as previously announced on May 27, 2021, or otherwise in the sole discretion of the Company. In connection with the Financing, Cielo will pay transaction fees to FCF equal to CDN$280,000. and a commission to a third party equal to CDN$320,000.

The Debentures are subject to a statutory 4-month hold period expiring on December 4, 2021.

Don Allan, CEO of Cielo, commented, "We are pleased to see FCF's continued commitment and belief in Cielo and our technology. FCF has been an ideal partner, having now committed significant capital to Cielo over several funding rounds. This capital will enable Cielo to advance our projects with our priority being to begin driving revenue into Cielo".

None of the securities issued in connection with the Offering will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), and none of them may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.