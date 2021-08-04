100+ Global Enterprises Take Advantage of Infosys Living Labs to Accelerate their Digital Innovation Agenda

checkAd

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys Living Labs is delivering digital
innovation as-a-service to help them meet next normal consumer expectations

Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),
a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced that Infosys Living Labs is driving the digital innovation agenda for
over 100 global enterprises. With Infosys Living Labs, businesses can leverage
on-demand multi-tiered digital infrastructure, comprising technology, processes,
people, and an innovation ecosystem. The flexibility to consume these
capabilities as modular services on tap, over ramping up and down the same
capabilities in-house, is compelling for enterprises.

"Posti has embarked on a transformation journey and Infosys Living Labs, with
its capabilities in innovation, has been instrumental in helping us accelerate
this journey," said, Turkka Kuusisto, President and CEO, Posti Group Oyj.

Infosys Living Labs is helping enterprises adapt to new priorities and market
trends, also enabling them to accelerate their response to these shifts with
strategic innovations. This is proving to be a critical business capability for
businesses to drive recovery and growth in the next normal. Infosys Living Labs
delivers on the promise of:

Speed: Enterprises are creating the right conditions for rapid experimentation
and response to market needs by collaborating with Infosys. Through Infosys
Living Labs, they are kickstarting agile innovation cycles that start with
instituting listening posts for trendspotting. They are also harvesting
ready-to-scale innovations from the Infosys innovation ecosystem of startup and
academia partners. Infosys Living Labs' sandboxes and incubation facilities also
include shared maker spaces in Infosys global digital centers to accelerate the
innovation process. A good example is how Infosys Living Labs helped an American
investment firm spot changing consumer trends in their business and build
gamified visualizations of retirement savings benefits for their customers in
our digital center. This human experience delivered much-needed upticks in sales
for them during the pandemic.

Scope: Infosys Living Labs is helping companies expand the breadth of their
innovation by bringing expertise in emerging technologies, across a global
footprint, along with cross-industry experience that most corporations seek. For
example, a mail services company in Europe harnessed Infosys Living Labs to
build a hyper-efficient parcel sorting mechanism. They co-created, with Infosys
Living Labs a cloud-powered, IoT-assisted system with central intelligence to
