100+ Global Enterprises Take Advantage of Infosys Living Labs to Accelerate their Digital Innovation Agenda

Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - Infosys Living Labs is delivering digital

innovation as-a-service to help them meet next normal consumer expectations



Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/en.html) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY),

a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today

announced that Infosys Living Labs is driving the digital innovation agenda for

over 100 global enterprises. With Infosys Living Labs, businesses can leverage

on-demand multi-tiered digital infrastructure, comprising technology, processes,

people, and an innovation ecosystem. The flexibility to consume these

capabilities as modular services on tap, over ramping up and down the same

capabilities in-house, is compelling for enterprises.





"Posti has embarked on a transformation journey and Infosys Living Labs, withits capabilities in innovation, has been instrumental in helping us acceleratethis journey," said, Turkka Kuusisto, President and CEO, Posti Group Oyj.Infosys Living Labs is helping enterprises adapt to new priorities and markettrends, also enabling them to accelerate their response to these shifts withstrategic innovations. This is proving to be a critical business capability forbusinesses to drive recovery and growth in the next normal. Infosys Living Labsdelivers on the promise of:Speed: Enterprises are creating the right conditions for rapid experimentationand response to market needs by collaborating with Infosys. Through InfosysLiving Labs, they are kickstarting agile innovation cycles that start withinstituting listening posts for trendspotting. They are also harvestingready-to-scale innovations from the Infosys innovation ecosystem of startup andacademia partners. Infosys Living Labs' sandboxes and incubation facilities alsoinclude shared maker spaces in Infosys global digital centers to accelerate theinnovation process. A good example is how Infosys Living Labs helped an Americaninvestment firm spot changing consumer trends in their business and buildgamified visualizations of retirement savings benefits for their customers inour digital center. This human experience delivered much-needed upticks in salesfor them during the pandemic.Scope: Infosys Living Labs is helping companies expand the breadth of theirinnovation by bringing expertise in emerging technologies, across a globalfootprint, along with cross-industry experience that most corporations seek. Forexample, a mail services company in Europe harnessed Infosys Living Labs tobuild a hyper-efficient parcel sorting mechanism. They co-created, with InfosysLiving Labs a cloud-powered, IoT-assisted system with central intelligence to