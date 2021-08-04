Rise in government investments and R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies drive the growth of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product (Oligonucleotide-Based Drugs, Synthesized Oligonucleotides, Reagents, and Equipment), Application (Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications, and Diagnostic Applications) and End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, CROs and CMOs, Academic Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global oligonucleotide synthesis industry was pegged at $5.19 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $26.09 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2030.