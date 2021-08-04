checkAd

Rise in government investments and R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies drive the growth of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market by Product (Oligonucleotide-Based Drugs, Synthesized Oligonucleotides, Reagents, and Equipment), Application (Therapeutic Applications, Research Applications, and Diagnostic Applications) and End User (Hospitals, Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Diagnostic Laboratories, CROs and CMOs, Academic Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030". As per the report, the global oligonucleotide synthesis industry was pegged at $5.19 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $26.09 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2021 to 2030.

Major determinants of the market growth

Rise in government investments and R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, increase in use of synthesized oligonucleotides in molecular diagnostics and clinical applications, and surge in demand for high end customized oligos and upgradation in purification drive the growth of the global oligonucleotide synthesis market. However, challenging delivery of oligonucleotide drugs to specific targets and complexities associated with therapeutic oligos hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rise in focus on personalized medicines and potential in the developing economies are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

  • The Covid-19 pandemic disrupted workflows in the healthcare sector across the globe. The spread of virus forced several industries to shutdown temporarily or permanently. This disrupted the supply chain.
  • However, the pandemic has a positive effect on the market as it increased the demand for various medical services such as oligonucleotide products for developing test kits, vaccines, and treatments that target Covid-19 infection.
  • Moreover, due to the rise in Covid-19 cases and the urgency for a potential vaccine, the demand for new generations of oligonucleotide drugs, such as mRNA and DNA vaccines has increased.

The synthesized oligonucleotides segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

