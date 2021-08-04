checkAd

Bank of Southern California Names Elizabeth Swift Senior Vice President, CRE Lender

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
Bank of Southern California, N.A. (OTC Pink: BCAL), a commercial bank headquartered in San Diego, announced today the appointment of Elizabeth Swift as Senior Vice President, Commercial Real Estate Lender. Based out of the company’s San Diego Regional Commercial Banking Office, she will be responsible for originating and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate loans.

Mrs. Swift is a seasoned and accomplished banking professional with more than 15 years of industry experience and a deep understanding of building and growing CRE opportunities. Most recently, she served as Vice President, Senior Loan Officer of the Construction Lending Division at Bank of Marin where she was responsible for originating, underwriting, and closing new commercial real estate construction loans, in addition to managing an existing portfolio.

Mrs. Swift has a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia, along with a master’s degree and Ph. D. from the University of New Mexico.

“Elizabeth is a well-established and experienced CRE lender, and we are excited to welcome her to our growing commercial banking team,” said Bill Sloan, Executive Vice President, Commercial Banking Manager of Real Estate. “We look forward to further growing our business in the San Diego region and serving even more clients through her expertise, leadership, and commitment to delivering superior service,” concluded Sloan.

About Bank of Southern California

A growing commercial bank, established in 2001, Bank of Southern California, N.A., with headquarters in San Diego, CA, is locally owned and managed, and offers a range of financial products to individuals, professionals and small-to-medium sized businesses. The Bank’s solution-driven, relationship-based approach to banking provides accessibility to decision makers and enhances value through strong partnerships with its clients. The Bank currently operates branches in San Diego County, Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Bernardino County, and the Coachella Valley in Riverside County. For more information, please visit banksocal.com or call 844.BNK.SOCAL.




