Papa John’s to Host More Than 800 Recruiting Events Across the Country to Hire More Than 20,000 New Team Members During Papa John’s National Hiring Week, Aug. 16 – 22

Papa John's restaurants are making it quick and simple for candidates to be interviewed on the spot and potentially be hired the same day. Each restaurant is committed to a diverse and inclusive work environment and is looking for team members with a variety of skills and backgrounds.

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) is looking for pizza lovers to fill various roles at its restaurants in North America. Between August 16 – 22 during Papa John’s National Hiring Week, Papa John’s and its local franchise partners will host more than 800 recruiting events in more than 60 markets across the country. Papa John’s restaurants are looking to welcome more than 20,000 new team members into the Papa John’s family for part-time and full-time roles including pizza makers, delivery drivers, shift leaders, managers and more.

“We look forward to hiring more team members at our restaurants and welcoming them to our pizza family,” said Marvin Boakye, Chief People & Diversity Officer at Papa John's. “We’re looking for people who’d eat pizza for breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, and who want to make dinner tables across America even tastier. Working at Papa John’s is an opportunity to bring your own unique voice and flavor to our table. We are working to build an inclusive culture that reflects the expansive nature of our brand and encourages team members from all backgrounds and experiences to be the best they can be.”

Papa John’s and its franchisees offer team members a variety of benefits including, flexible hours, healthcare and paid vacations, regular raises and bonus potential. Additionally, Papa John’s offers opportunities for team members to pursue career goals through ongoing training, leadership programs, and tuition reimbursement through the Papa John’s Dough & Degrees program.



Papa John’s is an equal opportunity employer and provides equal employment opportunities for all applicants and team members without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, marital status, national or ethnic origin, pregnancy, veteran status, uniformed service (as defined by 10 U.S.C. § 101(a)(5)), protected disability status, genetic information, sexual orientation, gender identity, or any other characteristic protected by statute or local law.

Franchises are independently owned and operated. Franchise employment offerings and conditions shall be determined by the individual franchise owner. Papa John’s International, Inc. and Papa John’s USA, Inc. do not make any employment related decisions on behalf of the franchisee. The franchisee is solely responsible for employment matters, including hiring, firing, discipline, supervisors, staffing and scheduling employees. Papa John’s International Inc. and Papa John’s USA, Inc. have no control over employment matters on behalf of a franchisee and its employees. Papa John’s International Inc. and Papa John’s USA, Inc. will not receive a copy of any employment applications and have no involvement in any employment decisions.

