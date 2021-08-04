checkAd

SailPoint To Participate in Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 15:00  |   |   |   

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in identity security, today announced that CEO and Founder Mark McClain and CFO Jason Ream will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 11, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be webcast live at https://investors.sailpoint.com. A replay of the presentations will be made available for a limited time.

About SailPoint
 SailPoint is the leader in identity security for the cloud enterprise. We’re committed to protecting businesses from the inherent risk that comes with providing technology access across today’s diverse and remote workforce. Our identity security solutions secure and enable thousands of companies worldwide, giving our customers unmatched visibility into the entirety of their digital workforce, ensuring that each worker has the right access to do their job – no more, no less. With SailPoint as foundational to the security of their business, our customers can provision access with confidence, protect business assets at scale and ensure compliance with certainty.



SailPoint Technologies Holdings Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

SailPoint To Participate in Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SAIL), the leader in identity security, today announced that CEO and Founder Mark McClain and CFO Jason Ream will participate in the Canaccord Genuity 41st Annual Growth Conference on August 11, 2021 at …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21SailPoint Announces Appointment of Ron Green to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21SailPoint Named the Overall Leader in KuppingerCole’s Leadership Compass on Identity Governance and Administration
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21SailPoint Announces Date of Q2 2021 Earnings Conference Call
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten