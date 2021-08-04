checkAd

US Navy Awards L3Harris Technologies $393 Million Undersea Training Range Contract

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 15:00  |  21   |   |   

The U.S. Navy has awarded L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) a $393 million contract to install increments II and III of the Undersea Warfare Training Range (USWTR).

The award follows nearly 10 years of execution by L3Harris on Increment I and will replace and upgrade the remaining underwater training range sites.

USWTR Increment I included installing the ocean sensor and shore electronics subsystems instrumenting the approximately 500-square-nautical-mile area near Jacksonville, Florida. Under Increments II and III, L3Harris will upgrade and replace the previously installed systems at the U.S. Navy’s three other range locations near Hawaii, Bahamas and Southern California.

The USWTRs enable ships, submarines and aircraft to track targets on the surface and subsurface for anti-submarine warfare training. The ranges each include more than 600 miles of undersea cables, several hundred sophisticated acoustic sensors, as well as shore-based control, display and processing facilities.

“I’m proud of our team for delivering Increment I two years early so we could accelerate this award to support the sailors and provide them with early access to the best undersea range technology available to maintain operational readiness,” said Christopher E. Kubasik, Chief Executive Officer, L3Harris. “For six decades in partnership with both our U.S. and international Navy customers, L3Harris has successfully developed, manufactured, installed and supported undersea training range technology. Our capabilities ensure that sailors train in an environment that is as close to their mission environment as possible, giving them a competitive advantage.”

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies is an agile global aerospace and defense technology innovator, delivering end-to-end solutions that meet customers’ mission-critical needs. The company provides advanced defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. L3Harris has approximately $18 billion in annual revenue and 47,000 employees, with customers in more than 100 countries. L3Harris.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates of future performance and economic conditions. Such statements are made in reliance upon the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results and future trends to differ materially from those matters expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements about the value or expected value of orders, contracts or programs or about technology capabilities or delivering early or achieving initial operational capability ahead of schedule are forward-looking and involve risks and uncertainties. L3Harris disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

L3Harris Technologies Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

US Navy Awards L3Harris Technologies $393 Million Undersea Training Range Contract The U.S. Navy has awarded L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) a $393 million contract to install increments II and III of the Undersea Warfare Training Range (USWTR). The award follows nearly 10 years of execution by L3Harris on Increment I and will …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21L3Harris Reports Strong Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21L3Harris Technologies Declares Quarterly Dividend
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21L3Harris Technologies CEO and CFO to Present at Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference Tuesday, August 3, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21L3Harris Technologies entwickelt mit einem internationalen Team zukünftige NATO-Überwachungskonzepte
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten