Disguise Announces Multi-year Renewal of Pokémon Costume Rights in North America and Oceania

Disguise, Inc., a leading global costume company and a division of toy and consumer products manufacturer JAKKS Pacific, Inc., today announced a multi-year contract extension of rights in North America, Australia, and New Zealand for Pokémon commencing in 2022. Disguise will continue to design, market, manufacture, and distribute costumes, costume accessories, and trunk-or-treat kits featuring fan-favorite Pokémon such as Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Charmander, Squirtle, and Jigglypuff, as well as many other Pokémon for fans.

Pokemon Costumes (Photo: Business Wire)

The Pokémon costume line by Disguise debuted at retail in 2019 and continues to be one of the hottest-selling Halloween costumes year over year. New unisex styles will launch this year as Pokémon celebrates its 25th anniversary, and Disguise is currently working on an even more expanded range for 2022.

“There is no denying the immense popularity of the Pokémon franchise and the many beloved Pokémon who inhabit its world, which make a perfect fit with costumes. The Pokémon Company International has been a wonderful partner to us throughout the design and development process. We are all huge fans with a passion for Pokémon and we’ve had so much fun creating these styles,” said Tara Hefter, President and GM of Disguise, Inc. “It is indeed a powerhouse brand, which is evident in the performance we’ve seen of this line at retail. We look forward to this extended relationship and to the launch of some very innovative new iterations in 2022. We have a few surprises in store.”

“Disguise is a trend setter in the costume space and the ideal partner for delivering innovative, high-quality Pokémon costumes and accessories. As the Pokémon franchise celebrates 25 years, fans will continue to be delighted with many ways to dress up as their favorite Pokémon,” said Amy Sachtleben, Director of Licensing at The Pokémon Company International.

Owned by JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK), Disguise is a world leader in design and development of inventive and cutting edge costumes and accessories with distribution across the world. With Disguise’s continued dedication to detail and quality, this new line is sure to hit the mark with both customers and retailers alike.

Disguise’s Pokémon costumes and accessories are available online, at major retailers, and specialty stores across the world.

About Disguise, Inc.:

Since 1987, Disguise has been a leader in the Halloween industry creating innovative and trend setting costumes and accessories. Based in San Diego, Disguise produces costumes and accessories under many of the world’s leading licensed brands, as well as its own proprietary brands for the nation’s largest retailers including specialty, party and pop up stores. Disguise designs and manufactures millions of costumes for U.S. and other international markets each year bringing smiles and creating memories for kids and adults alike. To see Disguise’s extensive Halloween collection, please visit www.disguise.com and follow us on Instagram (@disguise.costumes), Twitter (@DisguiseInc) and Facebook (Disguise Costumes).

Disguise is a trademark of Disguise, Inc.

About JAKKS Pacific, Inc.:

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of toys and consumer products sold throughout the world, with its headquarters in Santa Monica, California. JAKKS Pacific’s popular proprietary brands include; Fly Wheels, Kitten Catfe, Perfectly Cute, ReDo Skateboard Co, X-Power, Disguise, Moose Mountain, Maui, Kids Only!; a wide range of entertainment-inspired products featuring premier licensed properties; and C’est Moi, a new generation of clean beauty. Through JAKKS Cares, the company’s commitment to philanthropy, JAKKS is helping to make a positive impact on the lives of children. Visit us at www.jakks.com and follow us on Instagram (@jakkstoys), Twitter (@jakkstoys) and Facebook (JAKKS Pacific).

2021 JAKKS Pacific, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Pokémon:

The Pokémon Company International, a subsidiary of The Pokémon Company in Japan, manages the property outside of Asia and is responsible for brand management, licensing and marketing, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, the animated TV series, home entertainment, and the official Pokémon website. Pokémon was launched in Japan in 1996 and today is one of the most popular children’s entertainment properties in the world. For more information, visit www.pokemon.com.

