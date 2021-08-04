TFF Pharmaceuticals to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Business Results Conference Call on August 12, 2021

Management will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and provide an update on recent corporate and clinical developments at 4:30 PM EDT. A question-and-answer session with investors will follow management’s remarks.

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform, today announced that it will release its financial results and business update for the second quarter of 2021 on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at the close of the U.S. financial markets.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 4:30 PM EDT to review the clinical, corporate and financial highlights. To participate in the conference call, please dial the following numbers prior to the start of the call:

The call will also be broadcast live over the Web and can be accessed on TFF Pharmaceuticals' Website. The conference call will also be available for replay for one month on the Company's website in the Events Calendar of the Investors section.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Thin Film Freezing technology platform

TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Thin Film Freezing (TFF) platform was designed to improve the solubility and absorption of poorly water-soluble drugs and is particularly suited to generate dry powder particles with properties targeted for inhalation delivery, especially to the deep lung, an area of extreme interest in respiratory medicine. The TFF process results in a “Brittle Matrix Particle,” which possesses low bulk density, high surface area, and typically an amorphous morphology, allowing the particles to supersaturate when contacting the target site, such as lung tissue. Based upon laboratory experiments the aerodynamic properties of the particles are such that the portion of a drug deposited to the deep lung has the potential to reach as high as 75 percent.