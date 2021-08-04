checkAd

Gevo’s Luverne Facility Re-Starts Production Operations

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 15:00  |  17   |   |   

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), announced today that production operations at its advanced, renewable fuels production facility located in Luverne, Minnesota (the “Luverne Facility”) have re-commenced. The Luverne Facility is expected to produce fuel-grade, renewable isobutanol (“IBA”). The IBA produced will be used as a feedstock for Gevo to produce sustainable aviation fuel and renewable premium gasoline to fulfill existing sales contracts. These renewable hydrocarbons will be produced in Silsbee, Texas at the South Hampton Resources, Inc. hydrocarbon production facility. Gevo also expects to utilize some of the IBA produced to develop certain IBA specialty markets.

Moreover, the production operations at the Luverne Facility will allow Gevo to test and evaluate certain potential unit operations that may be incorporated into Gevo’s state-of-the-art Net-Zero 1 production facility that is expected to begin production in 2024 in Lake Preston, South Dakota.   

Agri-Energy, LLC, Gevo’s wholly-owned subsidiary that owns the Luverne Facility, has rehired multiple former employees and is in the process of hiring an additional 11 employees to produce the IBA with the goal to have 30 full-time employees.  

“The team in Luverne has done an exceptional job restarting isobutanol operations safely and with a focus on continuous improvement for future growth,” said Dr. Paul Bloom, President of Agri-Energy, LLC. “We appreciate the continued support we’ve received from the State of Minnesota and City of Luverne and are happy to be increasing the number of high-quality jobs at the site. Ongoing production of IBA and building our team is just the first phase of what we want to do at Luverne. We see that Luverne has potential to serve specialty markets other than jet and gasoline. We expect to announce more in coming months as the rest of the plans come together.”

"We are getting geared up for what will be the next stage of Gevo’s growth which is coming at us at an accelerated rate.   We are leveraging our existing Luverne location to optimize conversion of our isobutanol production to develop the standard in operating discipline for efficient and safe IBA production facilities,” commented Dr. Patrick R. Gruber, Chief Executive Officer of Gevo. “I like the option of being able to test unit operations that could help optimize and train people for Net-Zero 1. It will be critical for Net-Zero 1 to start-up smoothly and the best way to do that is to do a good job training our people. I expect Luverne to provide some of that experience,” Dr. Gruber continued.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Gevo’s Luverne Facility Re-Starts Production Operations ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), announced today that production operations at its advanced, renewable fuels production facility located in Luverne, Minnesota (the “Luverne Facility”) have re-commenced. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 ...
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces USD $200,000 Strategic Investment in ZenLedger, the Leading ...
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Hyloris Reports 2021 Half-Year Results: Multiple Potential Value Inflection Points Ahead
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, a fund managed by INVL Asset Management, a subsidiary of Invalda ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board