AVAILABILITY OF THE 2021 HALF-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT

The 2021 Half-Year Financial Report is available for consultation under the “Regulated information” section on the Group’s website at https://corporate.maisonsdumonde.com/en.

The 2021 Half-Year Financial Report includes:

The half-year activity report;

The condensed consolidated interim financial statements;

The statutory auditors’ review report on the half-year financial information.





***

About Maisons du Monde

Maisons du Monde is a creator of inspirational lifestyle universes in the homeware industry, offering distinctive and affordable decoration and furniture collections that showcase multiple styles. The Group develops its business through a complementary omnichannel approach, leveraging its international network of stores, websites and catalogues. The Group was founded in France in 1996 and has expanded profitably across Europe since 2003, reporting sales of €1,182 million and EBITDA of €241 million in 2020. At 31 December 2020, the Group operated 369 stores in 9 countries including France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Portugal, Spain, Switzerland and the United States, and derived 47% of its sales outside France. The Group has also built a successful complementary and comprehensive ecommerce platform, whose sales grew by over 30% per year on average between 2010 and 2020. This platform, enriched by the launch of a marketplace in France in November 2020, accounted for 33% of the Group's sales in 2020 and is available in the countries where it operates stores plus Austria, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom.

corporate.maisonsdumonde.com

***

Contacts

Investor Relations Press Relations Christopher Welton – +33 7 85 70 71 41 Mathilde Degeorges – +33 6 73 66 23 28 cwelton@maisonsdumonde.com mdegeorges@maisonsdumonde. com

Attachment