Galaxy Gaming Acquires High Variance Games, LLC Game Portfolio

“Galaxy Gaming has the distribution network I was looking for in a partner and an impressive, forward-thinking management team,” said Jeff Hwang, President and CEO of High Variance Games, LLC. “I see an organization with a ton of upside.”

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galaxy Gaming, Inc. (OTC: GLXZ), the world’s largest independent developer and distributor of casino table games and technology, announced they have acquired the rights to the game portfolio of High Variance Games, LLC, including Super Blackjack, Super Texas Hold’em, Super Pai Gow, Three Card Stud Triple Draw, and Super Omaha Poker.

“With our focus on innovative, omnichannel content, Jeff’s games are a natural fit. They’re unique, exciting games that add to the breadth of our portfolio,” shared Steve Cvetkoski, Galaxy Gaming’s Director of Product Development. “Super Blackjack and Super Texas Hold’em, in particular, really heighten the most exciting parts of blackjack and poker by offering unique mechanisms, multiple betting rounds, and opportunities to raise. Players can gamble and be aggressive, but with a house edge that will keep them in action longer. That’s the case with all of these games and a big reason why we’re so excited to get them into the land-based and digital spaces quickly. We expect high action while maximizing a player’s 'time on device' – certainly a real win-win for both players and operators.”

“We’re are thrilled to work with Jeff Hwang to add these new titles to our content portfolio and Prime Membership catalog,” stated Todd Cravens, Galaxy Gaming’s President and CEO. “What excites us about these new games is that we believe they will resonate with casino players and add even more diversity and strength to our catalog of world-famous titles.”

About Galaxy Gaming

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Galaxy Gaming (galaxygaming.com) develops and distributes innovative games, bonusing systems, and technology solutions to physical and online casinos worldwide. Galaxy Gaming offers games that are proven to perform developed by gaming experts and backed by the highest level of customer support. Through its subsidiary, Progressive Games Partners, Galaxy Gaming is the world’s leading licensor of proprietary table games to the online gaming industry. Connect with Galaxy Gaming on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

About High Variance Games, LLC

High Variance Games, LLC is the brainchild of Jeff Hwang, a gaming industry consultant, poker player, and the best-selling author of Pot-Limit Omaha Poker: The Big Play Strategy and the three-volume Advanced Pot-Limit Omaha series. With the rapid expansion of land-based casino gaming over the past three decades, along with the poker boom and online gaming explosion of the 2000s, more people have been exposed to gambling games than ever before. And with the great advancements in in-game knowledge and game strategy over this time period, more gamblers – millennials in particular – are more sophisticated and more knowledgeable about gambling than at any point in the history of mankind. High Variance Games, LLC was formed to bring a new brand of high-action, low-edge games designed to meet the demands of the modern gambler to the casino floor and beyond.

