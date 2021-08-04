checkAd

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV), a leading provider of marketing technology, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) that serves brands and agencies, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 and provide a business update.

Conference Call Details: 
Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021 
Time: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time 
Toll-free Dial-in Number: 1-888-394-8218 
International Dial-in Number: 1-323-701-0225
Conference ID: 7678085
Participant Link: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1484719&tp_key=0ed96d ...

A telephone replay will be available through Thursday, August 26, 2021. To access the replay, please dial 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). At the system prompt, please enter the code 7678085 followed by the # sign. You will then be prompted for your name, company, and phone number. Playback will then automatically begin.

About Inuvo
Inuvo, Inc. (NYSE American: INUV) is a market leader in artificial intelligence, aligning and delivering consumer-oriented product & brand messaging strategies based on powerful, anonymous, and proprietary consumer intent signals for agencies, advertisers and partners. To learn more, visit www.inuvo.com.

Inuvo Company Contact:
Wally Ruiz
Chief Financial Officer
Tel (501) 205-8397
wallace.ruiz@inuvo.com

Investor Relations:
KCSA Strategic Communications
Valter Pinto, Managing Director
Tel (212) 896-1254
Valter@KCSA.com





