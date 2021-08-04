Allegiant Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Prospectus and Updated Technical Report for Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Updated Inferred Resource Estimate of 1.4M Gold and 8.7M Silver Ounces at Flagship Eastside Project in Nevada
RENO, Nev., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiant Gold Ltd. (“Allegiant” or the “Company”) (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary
short form prospectus in connection with its bought deal offering of 12,500,000 Units at $0.40 per Unit, and has concurrently filed an updated technical report on its Eastside project entitled
“Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project Technical Report, Esmeralda County, Nevada” prepared by Mine Development Associates and dated July
30, 2021 (the “MDA Technical Report”).
The MDA Technical Report incorporates information from drilling and exploration work conducted by the Company at Eastside, including approximately 9,000 metres of RC drilling, since the date of the last technical report on the property in January of 2020. The work has resulted in a significant increase in Inferred resources at its district-scale flagship, Eastside and Castle property near Tonopah, Nevada. The updated resource now incorporates a resource at the Castle Area and 9 additional holes at the Eastside Original Pit Zone. Highlights include:
- Includes 1.09 million gold ounces at 0.55 grams per tonne (“g/t”) at Eastside Original Pit Zone and an inferred resource of 314,000 gold ounces at 0.49 g/t at the Castle Area, both within pit-constrained models at a cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t gold, US$1,750/ounce gold price and a US$21.88 silver price;
- The updated Eastside Resource estimate represents a 41% increase in gold ounces over the previous Eastside resource report, an increase of 408,000 gold ounces
- The Eastside resource is open to the south and west and at depth; the Castle resources are open in all directions. The planned work program for
2021-2022 will focus on the recent high-grade discovery in the Eastside Original Pit Zone as well as expansion and exploration drilling to the south, west and east.
Eastside Resource Estimate
The updated resource estimate (“Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project Technical Report, Esmeralda County, Nevada”) was conducted by Mine Development Associates (“MDA”), a division of RESPEC of Reno, Nevada with an effective date of July 30, 2021. Contained pit-constrained Inferred Resources (cut-off grade of 0.15 g/t) of 1,090,00 Au ounces in 61,730,000 tonnes at 0.55 g/t Au and 8,700,000 Ag ounces at 4.4 g/t Ag at the Original Pit Zone and 314,000 Au ounces in 19,986,000 tonnes at 0.49 g/t Au at the Castle Area. In accordance with NI 43-101, the MDA Technical Report dated July 30, 2021, will be filed on SEDAR. This report builds on and supersedes the NI 43-101 reports of Ristorcelli (December 2016), Ristorcelli (July 2017), Ristorcelli (January 2020) and Ristorcelli (November 2020) titled “Amended Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project, Esmeralda County, Nevada” prepared for Allegiant with an Effective Date of December 30, 2019.
