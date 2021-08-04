Allegiant Announces Filing of Preliminary Short Form Prospectus and Updated Technical Report for Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering and Updated Inferred Resource Estimate of 1.4M Gold and 8.7M Silver Ounces at Flagship Eastside Project in Nevada

RENO, Nev., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allegiant Gold Ltd. (“Allegiant” or the “Company”) (AUAU: TSX-V) (AUXXF: OTCQX) is pleased to announce that it has filed a preliminary short form prospectus in connection with its bought deal offering of 12,500,000 Units at $0.40 per Unit, and has concurrently filed an updated technical report on its Eastside project entitled “Updated Resource Estimate and NI 43-101 Technical Report, Eastside and Castle Gold-Silver Project Technical Report, Esmeralda County, Nevada” prepared by Mine Development Associates and dated July 30, 2021 (the “MDA Technical Report”).



The MDA Technical Report incorporates information from drilling and exploration work conducted by the Company at Eastside, including approximately 9,000 metres of RC drilling, since the date of the last technical report on the property in January of 2020. The work has resulted in a significant increase in Inferred resources at its district-scale flagship, Eastside and Castle property near Tonopah, Nevada. The updated resource now incorporates a resource at the Castle Area and 9 additional holes at the Eastside Original Pit Zone. Highlights include: