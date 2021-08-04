checkAd

INTRUSION Announces It Has Discovered a Popular Mobile Gaming Site Directing Traffic to a Search Site Known for Malware Distribution

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021   

PLANO, Texas and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION, Inc. (Nasdaq:INTZ) today announced its threat detection team has discovered and documented suspicious behavior on two popular web sites (Playrix[.]com and Yandex[.]com) that are hosted in Russia and expose unknowing visitors to malware downloads.

INTRUSION’s threat research team documented suspicious relationships and activities that indicate a malware distribution group has infiltrated what are treated as reputable and safe Russian web sites Playrix and Yandex. Playrix, Inc., is the #3 mobile gaming platform in the world, responsible for mobile games such as Fishdom, Township, Homescapes, and Gardenscapes. Since its launch in August 2016, Gardenscapes alone has amassed around 468.4 million installs worldwide. Yandex is the Russian version of Google, listed on the NASDAQ and is currently the fifth largest search engine in the world with roughly 17.5 million visitors per month.

Said Gary Davis, INTRUSION Chief Evangelist, “This discovery illustrates just how easy it is for innocent visitors to be exposed to malware. It reinforces the point that we need to make sure our employees understand how to safely navigate the Internet and that companies need to use advanced cybersecurity innovations to protect their employees and critical assets.”

Davis further explained that their threat researchers were able to see a path from the gaming web site via unusual behaving java script that appeared on Playrix with the purpose of redirecting visitors to a subdomain of Yandex that places a user’s device or organization’s network at risk to malware. The threat research team was able to track over 20 known malicious files (malware) specifically coded to reach back to the identified Yandex subdomain.

Davis is available at Black Hat August 4th and August 5th to discuss this and other news topics. To access the detailed report, click on the following link: https://shield.intrusion.com/reports/2021-discovery-report-pr

About INTRUSION, Inc.

INTRUSION, Inc. (NASDAQ: INTZ) protects any-sized company by leveraging advanced threat intelligence with real-time artificial intelligence to kill cyberattacks as they occur – including zero-days. INTRUSION’s solution families include INTRUSION Shield, an advanced cyber-defense solution that kills cyberattacks in real-time using artificial intelligence (AI) and an advanced threat intelligence cloud; INTRUSION TraceCop for threat discovery and disclosure; and INTRUSION Savant for network monitoring and advanced persistent threat detection. For more information, please visit www.intrusion.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Information

This release may contain certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitations, statements about the performance of protections provided by our INTRUSIONShield product, as well as any other statements which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risks that our products and solutions do not perform as anticipated or do not meet with widespread market acceptance. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, including, risks that we have detailed in the Company's most recent reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, particularly under the heading “Risk Factors.”

INTRUSION Media Inquiries

Michael Krems, Analyst & Public Relations Manager

Email: Michael.Krems@intrusioncom

Mobile: 805.496.8166

 





