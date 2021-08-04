Information to be delivered by Šiaulių Bankas at the Investor Conference Webinar on financial results for H1 2021
The webinar will be hosted by Vytautas Sinius, CEO and Donatas Savickas, CFO who will comment the Bank’s financial results for the H1 2021 and recent
developments, as well participants questions will be answered.
Please find enclosed the information to be delivered during the presentation.
Additional information:
Tomas Varenbergas
Head of Treasury and Markets
tomas.varenbergas@sb.lt , +370 5 203 22 00
Attachment
