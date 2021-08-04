Parrot, Verizon and Skyward bring first 4G LTE connected drone to the U.S. market

NEW YORK and PARIS, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon, Parrot, and Skyward announced an exclusive partnership to bring the first out-of-the-box 4G LTE connected drone solution to the United States.

First of its kind connected drone, Parrot ANAFI Ai is powered by Verizon 4G LTE and integrated with Skyward software to pave the way for near real-time data transfer, remote deployment, and Beyond Visual Line of Sight flight operations

Parrot ANAFI Ai is the first and only off-the-shelf drone to connect to Verizon’s 4G LTE network. Verizon 4G LTE connectivity is provided exclusively to Skyward subscribers at no additional cost. The Skyward Connected Drone Solution gives enterprises one complete experience for planning, flying, data transfer and processing data.

Parrot ANAFI Ai is a compact professional drone, built for work, setting a new communications standard, open to developers, with a full open source app, autonomous 1 click photogrammetry and new levels of cybersecurity. The Skyward Connected Drone Solution with Parrot’s ANAFI Ai is making complex missions for photogrammetry, mapping, modeling in construction, infrastructure, inspection & surveying, public safety and enterprise use simpler, safer and quicker. In addition to its Verizon 4G LTE connectivity, it features a uniquely designed omni-directional obstacle avoidance system, 48 MP imaging accuracy, 4K 60fps smooth videos, and up to 32 minutes of flight time in an airframe that weighs less than 2 pounds.

Parrot ANAFI Ai’s embedded Secure Element secures the 4G LTE link between the drone and the user’s device. Parrot’s implemented streaming software is adapted to the 4G situation to quickly optimize the definition and frame rate to the network quality.

Parrot ANAFI Ai pilots can subscribe to a paid account or a free trial of the Skyward Connected Drone Solution to:

Plan with Skyward’s airspace map and fleet management tools

Obtain fast, automated access to controlled airspace from the Federal Aviation Administration with LAANC

Fly over Verizon 4G LTE with the Skyward InFlight mobile app

Process with Skyward Mapping & Modeling, powered by Pix4D

Transfer data during flight over 4G LTE



Users can activate 4G LTE connectivity in just a few taps exclusively in the Skyward InFlight mobile app. Today, as a Skyward customer, the cost of the ANAFI Ai’s connectivity is included with a Skyward subscription — no wireless bills, hidden fees, complicated activation, or store visits are necessary. It’s one more piece of a complete drone program management solution.