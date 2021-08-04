checkAd

Parrot, Verizon and Skyward bring first 4G LTE connected drone to the U.S. market

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

First of its kind connected drone, Parrot ANAFI Ai is powered by Verizon 4G LTE and integrated with Skyward software to pave the way for near real-time data transfer, remote deployment, and Beyond Visual Line of Sight flight operations

NEW YORK and PARIS, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Verizon, Parrot, and Skyward announced an exclusive partnership to bring the first out-of-the-box 4G LTE connected drone solution to the United States.

Parrot ANAFI Ai is the first and only off-the-shelf drone to connect to Verizon’s 4G LTE network. Verizon 4G LTE connectivity is provided exclusively to Skyward subscribers at no additional cost. The Skyward Connected Drone Solution gives enterprises one complete experience for planning, flying, data transfer and processing data.

Parrot ANAFI Ai is a compact professional drone, built for work, setting a new communications standard, open to developers, with a full open source app, autonomous 1 click photogrammetry and new levels of cybersecurity. The Skyward Connected Drone Solution with Parrot’s ANAFI Ai is making complex missions for photogrammetry, mapping, modeling in construction, infrastructure, inspection & surveying, public safety and enterprise use simpler, safer and quicker. In addition to its Verizon 4G LTE connectivity, it features a uniquely designed omni-directional obstacle avoidance system, 48 MP imaging accuracy, 4K 60fps smooth videos, and up to 32 minutes of flight time in an airframe that weighs less than 2 pounds. 

Parrot ANAFI Ai’s embedded Secure Element secures the 4G LTE link between the drone and the user’s device. Parrot’s implemented streaming software is adapted to the 4G situation to quickly optimize the definition and frame rate to the network quality.

Parrot ANAFI Ai pilots can subscribe to a paid account or a free trial of the Skyward Connected Drone Solution to:

  • Plan with Skyward’s airspace map and fleet management tools
  • Obtain fast, automated access to controlled airspace from the Federal Aviation Administration with LAANC
  • Fly over Verizon 4G LTE with the Skyward InFlight mobile app
  • Process with Skyward Mapping & Modeling, powered by Pix4D
  • Transfer data during flight over 4G LTE

Users can activate 4G LTE connectivity in just a few taps exclusively in the Skyward InFlight mobile app. Today, as a Skyward customer, the cost of the ANAFI Ai’s connectivity is included with a Skyward subscription — no wireless bills, hidden fees, complicated activation, or store visits are necessary. It’s one more piece of a complete drone program management solution.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Parrot, Verizon and Skyward bring first 4G LTE connected drone to the U.S. market First of its kind connected drone, Parrot ANAFI Ai is powered by Verizon 4G LTE and integrated with Skyward software to pave the way for near real-time data transfer, remote deployment, and Beyond Visual Line of Sight flight operationsNEW YORK and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 ...
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces USD $200,000 Strategic Investment in ZenLedger, the Leading ...
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Hyloris Reports 2021 Half-Year Results: Multiple Potential Value Inflection Points Ahead
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, a fund managed by INVL Asset Management, a subsidiary of Invalda ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board