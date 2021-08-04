Medicenna to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results and Operational Highlights on Friday, August 13, 2021

TORONTO and HOUSTON, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. ("Medicenna" or “the Company") (NASDAQ: MDNA TSX: MDNA), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, today announced that it will host a conference call and live webcast on August 13, 2021 at 8:30 AM ET to report its first quarter fiscal 2022 financial results and operational highlights.



To access the call, please dial (877) 407-9716 from the United States or (201) 493-6779 internationally, followed by the conference ID: 13721841. To access the live webcast, please go to the investors section of Medicenna’s website at https://ir.medicenna.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. Following the live webcast, an archived version of the call will be available on Medicenna’s website.