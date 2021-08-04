Levitee Labs Completes Acquisition of Earth Circle Organics, Adds Superfoods Company to Portfolio

Acquisition adds 180+ SKUs across three brands to the Levitee portfolio: Earth Circle Organics, Earth Shift Products, and Ojio

Combined, the three brands generated over USD $2.0M in revenue in the past 12 months, with USD $600,000 in EBITDA

Levitee plans to integrate the Earth Circle Organics brands with its MONKE Nutraceuticals products to leverage supply chain and distribution synergies and accelerate growth by increasing ad spend and inventory levels



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (the "Company" or "Levitee”), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of all the issued and outstanding shares of Earth Circle Organics Chain Inc. (“Earth Circle Organics”) as of August 3, 2021.

Headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, Earth Circle Organics is a direct-to-consumer (DTC) and wholesaler of supplements and superfood products. Earth Circle Organics sells it products primarily in the United States, but it also has a presence in Canada. Earth Circle Organics sells a robust portfolio of organic products, including Ayurvedics, nuts, seeds, berries, coconut oil, premium Himalayan pink salt, chlorella powder, fulvic acid, Nori seaweed, and much more, through multiple distribution channels. Many Earth Circle Organics products sold on Amazon.com consistently are rated 4.5-5.0 stars across thousands of aggregate consumer ratings.

With more than 180 SKUs across three brands (Earth Circle Organics, Earth Shift Products and Ojio), Earth Circle Organics has achieved over USD $2.0M in revenue in the past 12 months, with approximately USD $600,000 in EBITDA.1

Levitee plans to integrate the Earth Circle Organics brands with the Company’s MONKE Nutraceuticals products to leverage supply chain and distribution synergies and accelerate growth by increasing ad spend and inventory levels. Levitee intends to finalize new distribution agreements that will place all the brands in additional brick-and-mortar retail stores across the U.S. and Canada.

“We are very pleased to close the acquisition of our sixth cash flowing asset. The Earth Circle Organics portfolio of brands fits perfectly into our model as a vertically integrated wellness company with operations and distribution networks throughout North America,” commented Pouya Farmand, Chief Executive Officer at Levitee. “Work has already begun in collaboration with the existing Earth Circle Organics management team on transitioning the products under our umbrella and leveraging synergies to implement aggressive growth initiatives in the vertical.”