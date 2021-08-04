INTRUSION Research Shows Confidence in Teams and Technologies to Thwart Cyberattacks Yet Cyber Breaches Still Commonplace Suggesting False Sense of Security

Majority of Respondents Report at Least One Data Breach at Their Organization in the Past



While IT budget allocations are significant for cybersecurity products, and respondents have confidence in their plans, teams, and products, they still regularly suffer data breaches suggesting a false sense of security

Concern about cyberattacks threatening an organization abound as remote employees return to the office with their own devices

80% reported that security analysts at their organization spend time trying to resolve false-positive alerts with nearly half (47%) stating that it is standard practice to ignore 50% or more of alerts

PLANO, Texas and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION, Inc. (Nasdaq: INTZ) today announced findings from a commissioned survey conducted in July about IT security decisionmakers’ false sense of security when it comes to neutralizing threats.

The research suggests that while IT security decisionmakers often consider cyberattacks a serious concern and are allocating a significant share of their IT budget to address their cyber defense challenges, data breaches have still been uncomfortably commonplace. Key takeaways from the survey include: