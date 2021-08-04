INTRUSION Research Shows Confidence in Teams and Technologies to Thwart Cyberattacks Yet Cyber Breaches Still Commonplace Suggesting False Sense of Security
Majority of Respondents Report at Least One Data Breach at Their Organization in the Past
- While IT budget allocations are significant for cybersecurity products, and respondents have confidence in their plans, teams, and products, they still regularly suffer data breaches suggesting a false sense of security
- Concern about cyberattacks threatening an organization abound as remote employees return to the office with their own devices
- 80% reported that security analysts at their organization spend time trying to resolve false-positive alerts with nearly half (47%) stating that it is standard practice to ignore 50% or more of alerts
PLANO, Texas and LAS VEGAS, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- INTRUSION, Inc. (Nasdaq: INTZ) today announced findings from a commissioned survey conducted in July about IT security decisionmakers’ false sense of security when it comes to neutralizing threats.
The research suggests that while IT security decisionmakers often consider cyberattacks a serious concern and are allocating a significant share of their IT budget to address their cyber defense challenges, data breaches have still been uncomfortably commonplace. Key takeaways from the survey include:
Budget vs. Breaches
Data breaches are too commonplace despite allocating significant portions of their IT budget to cybersecurity.
- Close to half explicitly dedicate 20% or more of their total IT budget to cybersecurity.
- One-third reported a data breach at their organization within the past 12 months with two-thirds of those cases involving employee personal devices (e.g., laptop, Smartphone). Ultimately, more than half (52%) reported a data breach at their organization at some time in the past.
Response Plans, IT Staffing, Solutions
Significant cyberattack concerns often remain even with formal response plans and the combination of staff and solutions being considered effective.
- 84% reported having a formal cyberattack response plan. However, among these respondents, a sizable proportion (44%) were still “Very Concerned” about cyberattacks harming their organization.
- Among those who rate both their cybersecurity team and software, services, tools, etc. as “Very Effective,” 61% were still “Very Concerned” about cyberattacks threatening their organization. When asked which -- staff or solutions -- was most critical for effective defense against cyberattacks at their organization, 28% favored the cybersecurity team, while 19% favored their product mix. Slightly more than half felt that both were equally important.
Inside vs. Outside Threats
0 Kommentare