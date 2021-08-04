Williams Esports Professional Driver Kuba Brzeziński Joins ESE as Digital Motorsports Advisor

Mr. Brzeziński is a professional digital motorsports driver with Williams Esports, one of the world’s leading simracing organizations that competes in Formula 1 Esports Series, Formula E Accelerate, ESL MAPFRE, eWTCR, Le Mans Esports, GT Pro and FIA Gran Turismo Championships. Mr. Brzeziński joined Williams in early 2019.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ESE Entertainment Inc. (“ we ” , “ ESE ”, or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: ESE) (OTCQB: ENTEF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Kuba Brzeziński as a digital motorsports advisor to ESE.

Mr. Brzeziński began simracing in 2010 and is now considered one of the top esports drivers in the world, mainly competing in rFactor 2 and RaceRoom. Mr. Brzeziński also brings digital motorsports to the masses via his YouTube channel - Formula 7, where he regularly streams with his Williams Esports teammate Nikodem Wiśniewski.

In 2020, Mr. Brzeziński and his team won Virtual 24h of Le Mans – one of the largest simracing events in history, in which race teams were composed of two simracers and two professional drivers. The event was broadcasted in 57 countries on Eurosport and official Le Mans channels and featured 200 drivers from 37 countries. Driving stars including Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris were among Mr. Brzeziński’s competitors.

In 2019, Mr. Brzeziński was crowned champion at the WTCR Esports tournament held in Kuala Lumpur. His other major achievements include ESL MAPFRE S2, VEC Endurance (LMP1) and Fanatec Sebring 12h championships, he was a runner up in the V10R League S1 and he participated in GT Academy.

As an Advisor to ESE, Kuba Brzeziński will be responsible for managing digital motorsports tournaments organized for ESE clients. He will be involved in business development for ESE with a focus on digital motorsports and the automotive sector. His expertise will be utilized to create digital motorsports strategies for ESE in cooperation with FIA and Kantar. Overall, ESE believes this will help accelerate the Company’s growth in the simracing sector.

With this addition, ESE is expanding its team in digital motorsports - one of the fastest growing branches of gaming and esports.

“We are thrilled to welcome Kuba to the ESE family. Adding operational talent has always been a key focus for ESE and an integral part to our growth plans. Bringing on a talent like Kuba, who is one of the top simracers in the world and an active racer for Williams esports, is an exciting milestone for the Company,” said Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE.