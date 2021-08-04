checkAd

Apollo Funds to Acquire Majority Stake in Leading Sustainable Bioenergy Producer AS Graanul Invest

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
04.08.2021, 15:00  |  33   |   |   

Supports Company’s Crucial Role in Providing Sustainable Biomass Wood Pellets to Fuel the Energy Transition and European Renewable Energy Targets

Positions Largest Wood Pellet Producer in Europe for Continued International Growth as an Industry Leader in Bioenergy Production and Supply

NEW YORK and TALLINN, Estonia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today announced that funds managed by its affiliates (the “Apollo Funds”) have agreed to acquire a majority stake in AS Graanul Invest (“Graanul” or the “Company”), the largest producer of sustainable wood pellets in Europe – and one of the largest producers globally.

Since its inception in 2003, Graanul has been pioneering some of the most advanced processes and technologies in the biomass and bioenergy industry and providing a critical baseload renewable energy resource. Through its 12 state-of-the-art pellet production plants located in the Baltics and U.S., Graanul manufactures sustainable wood pellets, which are a proven, renewable energy source, enabling baseload electricity and heat generation to replace coal and balance intermittent renewable energy sources like wind and solar. The Company also operates six combined heat and power (“CHP”) plants in Estonia and Latvia and is one of the largest producers of renewable energy in the Baltic region, having generated more than 17 percent of all renewable bioelectricity in Estonia in 2020. The highly energy efficient CHP plants power the Company’s manufacturing operations, helping it to achieve the lowest carbon footprint in the industry.

Wood pellets are manufactured from waste wood, such as sawdust, wood chips and shavings, and forestry residues, which is processed into pellet form, creating a high energy density fuel source. All Graanul operations and activities follow the principles and criteria of the leading sustainable forest management systems, and the Company maintains multiple independent, third-party sustainability certifications confirming that it excludes any unverified material in its production processes to ensure environmentally friendly and sustainable sourcing of materials.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Apollo Funds to Acquire Majority Stake in Leading Sustainable Bioenergy Producer AS Graanul Invest Supports Company’s Crucial Role in Providing Sustainable Biomass Wood Pellets to Fuel the Energy Transition and European Renewable Energy Targets Positions Largest Wood Pellet Producer in Europe for Continued International Growth as an Industry …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ObsEva Announces Two Cornerstone Publications Describing Clinical Trials of Nolasiban for Improving ...
Sparkle Boosts Its Nibble Mediterranean and European Optical Backbone Capabilities, Selecting ...
New AMD Radeon PRO W6000X Series GPUs Bring Groundbreaking High-Performance AMD RDNA 2 ...
JDE Peet’s reports half-year results 2021
Majority of UK Businesses Only Paying Lip Service to Supporting Workforce Diversity
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces USD $200,000 Strategic Investment in ZenLedger, the Leading ...
Apollo Funds to Acquire U.S.-Based Telecom Platform from Lumen Technologies
Hyloris Reports 2021 Half-Year Results: Multiple Potential Value Inflection Points Ahead
Wolters Kluwer 2021 Half-Year Report
INVL Renewable Energy Fund I, a fund managed by INVL Asset Management, a subsidiary of Invalda ...
Titel
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Optinose Completes Patient Recruitment in Pivotal Trial for XHANCE in Chronic Sinusitis
Royal Dutch Shell plc second quarter 2021 interim dividend
DZS and Irby Enable Craighead Electric to Make Leap to Fiber-enabled Smart Grid and Gigabit ...
Verano Affiliate Announces Opening of Flagship Pittsburgh Dispensary with Western Pennsylvania’s ...
Adhera Signs Definitive License Agreement with Melior Pharmaceuticals II for New Parkinson’s ...
Shell announces commencement of share buybacks
EnWave Corporation Enters a Strategic Collaboration with Elea, the Global Leader in Pulsed Electric ...
Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Results for the First ...
Titel
Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. Announces New Board Member
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
AgraFlora Organics International Inc. Changing Name to Agra Ventures Ltd.
BioNTech gibt Update zu Entwicklungsplänen für nachhaltige Lösungen gegen Infektionskrankheiten ...
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Dundee Precious Metals Completes Acquisition of INV Metals
atai Life Sciences gründet in Partnerschaft mit der University of Queensland InnarisBio mit dem ...
Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Crackle Premieres Big-Budget Disaster Movie ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board