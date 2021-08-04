Apollo Funds to Acquire Majority Stake in Leading Sustainable Bioenergy Producer AS Graanul Invest

NEW YORK and TALLINN, Estonia, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO) (together with its consolidated subsidiaries, “Apollo”) today announced that funds managed by its affiliates (the “Apollo Funds”) have agreed to acquire a majority stake in AS Graanul Invest (“Graanul” or the “Company”), the largest producer of sustainable wood pellets in Europe – and one of the largest producers globally.

Since its inception in 2003, Graanul has been pioneering some of the most advanced processes and technologies in the biomass and bioenergy industry and providing a critical baseload renewable energy resource. Through its 12 state-of-the-art pellet production plants located in the Baltics and U.S., Graanul manufactures sustainable wood pellets, which are a proven, renewable energy source, enabling baseload electricity and heat generation to replace coal and balance intermittent renewable energy sources like wind and solar. The Company also operates six combined heat and power (“CHP”) plants in Estonia and Latvia and is one of the largest producers of renewable energy in the Baltic region, having generated more than 17 percent of all renewable bioelectricity in Estonia in 2020. The highly energy efficient CHP plants power the Company’s manufacturing operations, helping it to achieve the lowest carbon footprint in the industry.

Wood pellets are manufactured from waste wood, such as sawdust, wood chips and shavings, and forestry residues, which is processed into pellet form, creating a high energy density fuel source. All Graanul operations and activities follow the principles and criteria of the leading sustainable forest management systems, and the Company maintains multiple independent, third-party sustainability certifications confirming that it excludes any unverified material in its production processes to ensure environmentally friendly and sustainable sourcing of materials.