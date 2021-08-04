checkAd

Kalo Gold Appoints Paul Harbidge as Technical Advisor

Autor: Accesswire
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / KALO GOLD HOLDINGS CORP. (TSX.V:KALO) ("Kalo," "Kalo Gold," or the "Company"), is pleased to welcome Mr. Paul Harbidge as Technical Advisor of the Company, additionally joining Kalo Gold's Special Advisory Committee.

Mr. Paul Harbidge is a geologist with over 26 years of experience and a proven track record in the discovery of world class gold deposits. He holds a First Class Honours Degree in Geology from Kingston University, London (UK) and an MSc in Mineral Exploration and Mining Geology from Leicester University (UK).

Paul was most recently the President and CEO of GT Gold where he led the company in advancing the new gold rich copper porphyry project in Northern British Columbia, and its $456 million sale to Newmont Corporation in May 2021. Paul previously served as Senior Vice President of Exploration at Goldcorp Inc. from 2016 until its acquisition by Newmont in April 2019. Prior to that, he successfully led the Exploration Team at Randgold Resources resulting in the discoveries of the Yalea Deeps project (+7.5Moz), the Gara deeps project (+4.5Moz), Loulo 3 (1.5Moz) and the +6Moz Gounkoto deposit in the Loulo area of Mali and the +4Moz Massawa deposit in Senegal. He has also worked for Rio Tinto in the Iberian Pyrite Belt, Anglo American in Senegal and Ashanti Goldfields in Mali, Ghana, Guinea and Tanzania.

"We are extremely pleased to have Paul join as an advisor of Kalo Gold," said Kalo Gold CEO and Director, Fred Tejada. "Paul brings a tremendous amount of global expertise and a track-record of discovering and advancing major systems and most importantly significant value creation. We believe that Vatu Aurum, in the prolific Ring of Fire in the South Pacific has the potential for a major discovery and are thrilled to have Paul bring his skill set to the team."

Paul Harbidge states, "It is with tremendous excitement to be joining the Kalo Gold team as an advisor. I have been closely monitoring the Vatu Aurum project and am attracted to its phenomenal geologic setting, large land position, big system and multiple discovery potential, and the team involved. Mr. Tejada and his team have made considerable geoscientific progress over the past year and I strongly believe that Kalo is on the verge of a significant discovery. I look forward to unlocking the immense value potential with them."

