Marshall Communications Corp, Announces Exclusive Reseller Agreement of KONTROL Technologies Smart Suite Products

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Marshall Communications Corp (MCC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mission Solutions Group, Inc.), a premier small business provider of Broadband Internet Protocol (IP) Information Technology (IT) products …

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Marshall Communications Corp (MCC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mission Solutions Group, Inc.), a premier small business provider of Broadband Internet Protocol (IP) Information Technology (IT) products and product-based services to both government and commercial customers, is proud to announce it has entered into an exclusive reseller agreement with Kontrol Technologies Corp. for sale of their Smart-Suite products, through the NASA SEWP-V and NIH CIO-CSS contract vehicles. These products enable facility and building managers to realize greater efficiency in building operations and management. Please refer to the attached data sheet (click on the link below) on the Smart-Suite capabilities.

KONTROL Technologies Data Sheet

In addition, MCC is working with Kontrol Technologies to gather test and validation data on its new and innovative Bio-Cloudsystems that provide for real-time detection of airborne threats (including COVID) in facilities.

"We are pleased to get this Smart-Suite capability out to the market as it can help building and property managers operate their facilities in a much-more efficient and effective manner. We're also pleased to help Kontrol expand its operations into the U.S. market space." Said Damon Walsh, Marshall's CEO. For additional information about this product and pricing information, please contact our sales team as shown below.

For US Government agencies interested in this product, contact Rie Gibbons, CIO-CS Program Manager at rgibbons@marshallcomm.com, and for commercial sales, contact Director of Commercial Sales Lynn Mizzell lmizzell@msg.us.com.

About Marshall Communications Corp

Marshall Communications Corp ("MCC") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mission Solutions Group, Inc. ("MSG"). Founded in 1991 by a U.S. Air Force veteran and then acquired by MSG, in 2015, MCC specializes in satellite communications products and services as well as sales of IT and IT related products and services to all agencies of the U.S. Federal Government. For more information on MCC, please visit www.marshallcomm.com

About Mission Solutions Group

Mission Solutions Group ("MSG") is a family of premier companies providing dedicated mission critical support in the Communications/Cyber-Security and Sustainment verticals to support the U.S. military's important missions around the globe. MSG was founded by military and defense industry veterans with a wide variety of backgrounds including Special Operations and solution development/implementation backgrounds. The MSG executive leadership team represents over 150 years of professional experience serving the DoD and commercial marketplace in all facets. For more information on Mission Solutions Group, please visit www.missionsolutionsgroup.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release may contain 'forward-looking' statements. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. The Company does not undertake, and it specifically disclaims, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, events, or circumstances after the date of such statement.

CONTACT:
Mr. Damon Walsh
Chairman, Mission Solutions Group, Inc.
6655 Jet Park Road, Suite 102
North Charleston, SC 29406
PH: 843-481-3131, Ext. 2001

SOURCE: Mission Solutions Group



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658267/Marshall-Communications-Corp-Announc ...

