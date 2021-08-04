checkAd

Double Header for The Athlete's Foot

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 15:08  |  27   |   |   

The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain delivers soaring first half-year retail sales in 2021 while change of ownership to Arklyz Group is successfully concluded

BERN, Switzerland, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first half of 2021, The Athlete's Foot (TAF) reports a strong retail sales growth of above 40%. Furthermore, INTERSPORT International Corporation (IIC) and Arklyz Group AG (Arklyz) announce the successful closing of the deal to sell 100% of the global TAF business to Arklyz - owner of Intersocks - on July 30, 2021.

TAF was able to continue its strong growth momentum and reports a jump in global sales of above 40% in the first half year 2021. In close co-operation with the national TAF organizations/franchisees, TAF was able to continue its successful growth focus strategy, which resulted in increased sales and greater efficiency. Among the strategic growth factors is a decisive inclusion of changed consumer requirements and behaviour since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. "We are very pleased with the continued success at TAF and are proud to hand over the business to new owner Arklyz on this strong basis," says IIC's CEO Steve Evers.

Deal to sell TAF to Arklyz - owner of Intersocks - successfully closed

In the beginning of July 2021, IIC announced its decision to further strengthen its INTERSPORT core business in the sports performance segment and the plan to sell TAF. On July 30, 2021, the deal to sell TAF to Arklyz, the owner of Intersocks and longtime partner of INTERSPORT, was closed. Under new ownership of Arklyz, and in close co-operation with IIC, TAF business is expected to continue growing fast. "I speak for Arklyz and the entire TAF organization that we are thrilled to see this ongoing momentum," says Arklyz owner & CEO Param Singh. "It is further proof that TAF is in great shape for sustained success - and we see TAF being remain on target to hit US$500 Mio sales in 2021."

With the deal now successfully closed, Arklyz has taken over the worldwide TAF business including its trademark rights and all franchise agreements. Since TAF franchise rights are often with the respective national INTERSPORT organizations - and will remain in place - consequently IIC and Arklyz will be in an even closer co-operation in the future. The transaction helps to boost important strategic goals for both parties.

For further information:

IIC -INTERSPORT International

Steve Evers (CEO) / Martin Künzi (CFO)

IIC_Media@intersport.com

Arklyz Group AG

Param Singh (Owner & CEO)

info@arklyz.com

About IIC - INTERSPORT International Corporation - www.intersport.com

With a turnover of over EUR 10.2 billion in 2020 and more than 5'200 specialist sports stores in 44 countries, the INTERSPORT Group is among the world's leading sporting goods retailers.

About The Athlete's Foot (TAF) - www.theathletesfoot.com

The Athlete's Foot, sneaker & streetwear chain, has 564 stores and e-commerce shops in 32 countries which generated sales of USD 400 million in 2020.

About Arklyz - Arklyz Group AG - www.arklyz.com

Arklyz is a fast-growing powerhouse in the arena of sports, athleisure and workwear. Arklyz covers a vertically connected set of activities with a special focus on brand management, distribution, retail & ecommerce and manufacturing.

 




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Double Header for The Athlete's Foot The specialty footwear and lifestyle chain delivers soaring first half-year retail sales in 2021 while change of ownership to Arklyz Group is successfully concluded BERN, Switzerland, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - For the first half of 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mulch Film Penetration Increases in Agriculture, Demand to Quadruple in Next Ten Years to 4 Million Ton: Fact.MR
Lumosa Therapeutics Announces Positive Results from LT3001 Phase 2a Clinical Trial in Acute ...
Nordic Nanovector Provides Update on PARADIGME, its Phase 2b Pivotal Trial with Betalutin in R/R ...
Half of Every Dollar Spent on Sponge Detection System is Captured by Radio-frequency Surgical Sponge Detection Systems: Fact.MR
Polymer Defoamers to Remain Highly Sought-after, accounting for 1/3rd of Global Defoamer Sales through 2031: Future Market Insights
China Review Studio Presents UK-China Documentary Telling Stories of Chinese Scientists Competing ...
TAIGER readies for hypergrowth with SAP APJ President Stephen Watts joining as Chief Operating ...
Columbia Clinic signed a cooperation agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim
FinecoBank continues UK surge - record growth for H1 2021
Heidelberg starts new financial year with high order volume and improved operating profitability
Titel
Increasing Use in Lithium-ion Batteries, Graphite Electrode, Nuclear Industry to Drive Needle Coke ...
TOKYO 2020 OLYMPIC GAMES - Eventing Cross-Country
Governments Get Behind the Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles
Altor acquires a majority stake in oceansapart - continues its long-standing success story within ...
FountainCap extends flagship China strategy to Europe with UCITS launch
Why Solar Farms May Be The New 'It" Industry
Are Textbooks Holding Back Cures for Cancer?
Israeli remote medicine applications are changing the future: IMPROVATE Life-Saving Technologies Conference
Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games - Equestrian Eventing Dressage Day 2
Americas Structural Adhesives Market worth $3.8 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by ...
Titel
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
AKKA Technologies And Modis Unite To Build A Global Smart Industry Leader
Carrier Announces Agreement to Sell its Chubb Fire & Security Business to APi Group Corporation
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Picosun delivers ALD technology to ams OSRAM
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...