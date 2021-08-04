Edgewise Therapeutics to Present at Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on August 11

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc., (NASDAQ: EWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing orally bioavailable, small molecule therapies for rare muscle disorders, announced today that members of its management team will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the virtual Wedbush PacGrow Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, August 11.

The fireside chat will be webcast live at 3:30 pm ET; a link can be found on the Events and Presentations page under the investor relations section of Edgewise Therapeutic’s website at https://investors.edgewisetx.com/events-and-presentations and will be accessible for 90 days following the presentation. It is recommended that users connect to the webcast several minutes prior to the start to ensure a timely connection.