VanEck Lowers Fee for Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP)

“VanEck is a very strong believer in the long-term structural growth story of the digital assets ecosystem. Companies developing and utilizing blockchain technologies represent a disruptive force that is poised to reshape industries and finance in particular. By lowering DAPP’s fee, we are providing a more accessible option for investors looking for exposure to the digital transformation,” said Ed Lopez, Managing Director and Head of ETF Product for VanEck.

VanEck today announced that effective August 4, 2021, the management fee for the VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) will be lowered from 0.65% to 0.50%.

DAPP will continue to provide exposure to companies at the forefront of the digital transformation. DAPP seeks to track, as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index, a rules-based modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of companies involved in digital assets.

“The digital transformation of the global economy through the use of blockchain technology is still in very early innings. Companies operating within this space should be considered early movers with the potential for a long runway of dynamic innovation and growth,” added Mr. Lopez.

