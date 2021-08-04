checkAd

VanEck Lowers Fee for Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP)

VanEck today announced that effective August 4, 2021, the management fee for the VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF (DAPP) will be lowered from 0.65% to 0.50%.

“VanEck is a very strong believer in the long-term structural growth story of the digital assets ecosystem. Companies developing and utilizing blockchain technologies represent a disruptive force that is poised to reshape industries and finance in particular. By lowering DAPP’s fee, we are providing a more accessible option for investors looking for exposure to the digital transformation,” said Ed Lopez, Managing Director and Head of ETF Product for VanEck.

DAPP will continue to provide exposure to companies at the forefront of the digital transformation. DAPP seeks to track, as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the MVIS Global Digital Assets Equity Index, a rules-based modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of companies involved in digital assets.

“The digital transformation of the global economy through the use of blockchain technology is still in very early innings. Companies operating within this space should be considered early movers with the potential for a long runway of dynamic innovation and growth,” added Mr. Lopez.

About VanEck

VanEck has a history of looking beyond the financial markets to identify trends that are likely to create impactful investment opportunities. We were one of the first U.S. asset managers to offer investors access to international markets. This set the tone for the firm’s drive to identify asset classes and trends – including gold investing in 1968, emerging markets in 1993, and exchange traded funds in 2006 – that subsequently shaped the investment management industry.

Today, VanEck offers active and passive strategies with compelling exposures supported by well-designed investment processes. As of June 30, 2021, VanEck managed approximately $81.3 billion in assets, including mutual funds, ETFs and institutional accounts. The firm’s capabilities range from core investment opportunities to more specialized exposures to enhance portfolio diversification. Our actively managed strategies are fueled by in-depth, bottom-up research and security selection from portfolio managers with direct experience in the sectors and regions in which they invest. Investability, liquidity, diversity, and transparency are key to the experienced decision-making around market and index selection underlying VanEck’s passive strategies.

