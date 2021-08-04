checkAd

Robotic Assistance Devices Announces Dealer Agreement with BSN Security, LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 15:00  |  36   |   |   

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), which provides AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has signed BSN Security LLC as an authorized dealer. BSN Security is Arizona’s largest locally-owned and family-operated security firm. Through this agreement, BSN Security will expand its offering to include all of RAD’s autonomous remote security solutions.

“We are excited to bring to our clients and prospects RAD’s incredible line up of security solutions,” said Brad Zellers, President of BSN Security, LLC. “Many of our clients are experiencing the issues that RAD devices are known to help deter and eliminate. We’re confident that RAD will be a hit with our clients,” Zellers concluded. Zellers indicated that the company anticipates several immediate orders from Arizona-based construction companies presently struggling with an increase in theft and trespassing on their construction sites.

“We’re pleased to welcome BSN Security to the RAD dealer network,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of RAD. “RAD continues to add strong regional dealers like BSN Security that have the ability to immediately showcase RAD solutions to their clients and prospects. We look forward to securing the great opportunities that BSN will be bringing to the RAD table.”

Specifics of the dealer agreement were not disclosed, but the companies confirmed that the agreement covers all RAD security devices, mobile and stationary, including the popular ROSA180 unit. ROSA180 is experiencing an acceleration in market acceptance due to its low-cost and high-performance in expanding any facility’s security operations. ROSA180 is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA180’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA180’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.

Seite 1 von 3


Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Robotic Assistance Devices Announces Dealer Agreement with BSN Security, LLC Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), which provides AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has signed …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02.08.21Robotic Assistance Devices Receives 10 Unit Order from St. Moritz Security Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.07.21Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Additional Three Unit ROSA180 Order from Large Northern California Auto Center
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.07.21Major US Airport Authority Contracts with RAD for 6-Units
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
15.07.21Robotic Assistance Devices Receives Orders for 12 New Units
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.07.21Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Files 1st Quarter Financials and Recent Operational Highlights
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
06.07.21Robotic Assistance Devices Names Mark Folmer President and Chief Operating Officer
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten