Robotic Assistance Devices Announces Dealer Agreement with BSN Security, LLC

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), which provides AI-driven security and productivity solutions for enterprise clients, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Inc. (RAD) has signed BSN Security LLC as an authorized dealer. BSN Security is Arizona’s largest locally-owned and family-operated security firm. Through this agreement, BSN Security will expand its offering to include all of RAD’s autonomous remote security solutions.

“We are excited to bring to our clients and prospects RAD’s incredible line up of security solutions,” said Brad Zellers, President of BSN Security, LLC. “Many of our clients are experiencing the issues that RAD devices are known to help deter and eliminate. We’re confident that RAD will be a hit with our clients,” Zellers concluded. Zellers indicated that the company anticipates several immediate orders from Arizona-based construction companies presently struggling with an increase in theft and trespassing on their construction sites.

“We’re pleased to welcome BSN Security to the RAD dealer network,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of RAD. “RAD continues to add strong regional dealers like BSN Security that have the ability to immediately showcase RAD solutions to their clients and prospects. We look forward to securing the great opportunities that BSN will be bringing to the RAD table.”

Specifics of the dealer agreement were not disclosed, but the companies confirmed that the agreement covers all RAD security devices, mobile and stationary, including the popular ROSA180 unit. ROSA180 is experiencing an acceleration in market acceptance due to its low-cost and high-performance in expanding any facility’s security operations. ROSA180 is a compact, self-contained, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA180’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA180’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras.