HyreCar Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

HyreCar Inc. (Nasdaq: HYRE), the carsharing marketplace for ridesharing, food, and package delivery services, announced it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after market close on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. The announcement will be followed by a live earnings conference call at 1:30 p.m. PDT (4:30 p.m. EDT).

To participate in the call, please dial (866) 670-5260 (domestic) or (409) 217-8773 (international). The conference code is 7264267. This call is being webcast and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of HyreCar’s website at: https://ir.hyrecar.com/.