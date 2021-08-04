Skillz Named to Fast Company’s Annual List of “100 Best Workplaces for Innovators”

Skillz ranked #37 on the list, joining companies such as Google, IBM, Moderna, Samsung, General Motors, and Mattel, which are ranked, in the words of Fast Company Editor-in-Chief Stephanie Mehta, based on having “created cultures of innovation and sustained them, even as remote work extended into 2021.”

Skillz (NYSE: SKLZ), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, has been named to Fast Company’ s third annual list of the “100 Best Workplaces for Innovators.” This latest honor follows a series of exemplary industry awards and accolades that Skillz has received, spotlighting the company’s commitment to pioneering the future of mobile gaming and esports.

“This newest list of the Best Places to Work for Innovators honors those organizations that found ways to collaborate and invent despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, ensuring employees were at the forefront,” she added.

“At Skillz, we pride ourselves on creating a workplace where innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit thrive,” said Skillz CEO and Founder Andrew Paradise. “Being recognized by Fast Company for attracting, fostering, and retaining the best and brightest minds in our industry is a true honor, especially since our diverse, talented team is what’s driving us forward as we revolutionize the future of competitive entertainment.”

For its third annual list, Fast Company partnered with Accenture, a leading global professional services firm, to determine the 2021 Best Workplaces for Innovators. Fast Company’s editors and Accenture’s researchers combed through more than 1,500 organizations, from small nonprofits to top Fortune 500 companies, to determine the final rankings of winners around the world that, the magazine said, “share a passion for giving employees the freedom to explore creative ideas that benefit their businesses and their communities.”

The Fast Company recognition is the latest in a series of such awards honoring Skillz as a great place to work. In May, the company was named to the 2021 “Best Places to Work” list published by the San Francisco Business Times and Silicon Valley Business Journal, which recognizes companies “known for recruiting and retaining the best and brightest employees.” The following month, Skillz was named to Parity.org’s 2021 “Best Companies for Women to Advance” List, which recognizes organizations with benefits, programs, and policies that ensure women have significant opportunities to advance their careers. Skillz joined other leading companies such as Airbnb, Salesforce, NASDAQ, Adobe, Fidelity Investments, Ralph Lauren, SAP, Best Buy, and PepsiCo on these lists.

A feature story on the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators will be published in the September print edition of Fast Company, which will be on newsstands August 17th.

For more information on why Skillz was named one of the Best Workplaces for Innovators and how to join the company’s rapidly growing team across a wide variety of departments and disciplines, please visit the Skillz careers page or LinkedIn.

About Skillz Inc.

Skillz is the leading mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The Skillz platform helps developers build multi-million dollar franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Leveraging its patented technology, Skillz hosts billions of casual esports tournaments for millions of mobile players worldwide, and distributes millions in prizes each month. Skillz has earned recognition as one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies, CNBC’s Disruptor 50, Forbes’ Next Billion-Dollar Startups, and the #1 fastest-growing company in America on the Inc. 5000. www.skillz.com

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the world’s leading progressive business media brand, with a unique editorial focus on innovation in technology, ethonomics (ethical economics), leadership, and design. Written for, by, and about the most progressive business leaders, Fast Company and FastCompany.com inspire readers and users to think beyond traditional boundaries, lead conversations, and create the future of business.

Source: Skillz Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210804005662/en/