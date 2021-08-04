Sugar Free Ice Cream Market to Reach $7.35 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 9.6% CAGR Allied Market Research
PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sugar-Free Ice Cream Market by Type (Vanilla, Chocolate, Mint Chip, Strawberry, Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter, Coffee, and Others), Form (Pints, Bars/Stick, Sandwich, and Others), End Use (B2B and B2C), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sugar free ice cream market was estimated at $2.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $7.35 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.
Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-
Rapid expansion of the retail market, availability of various flavored ice cream, and rise in awareness regarding healthy diet have driven the growth of the global sugar-free ice cream market. On the other hand, limited sale due to seasonal product impedes the market growth. However, advent of lactose-free ice cream and development of innovative sugar substitutes are projected to pave the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.
Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12811
Covid-19 scenario:
- The outbreak of COVID-19 gave way to strict lockdown regulations imposed by several government bodies, and lack of workforce impacted the global sugar free ice cream market negatively, especially during the first phase of the lockdown.
- The extended lockdown in China, Japan, India, and the U.S. also led to shutdown of production facilities that do not come under essential goods. And, the distorted supply chain hampered the market altogether. However, the global situation is getting better and market is expected to ameliorate soon.
The vanilla segment to retain the lion's share-
