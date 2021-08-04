Rapid expansion of the retail market, availability of various flavored ice cream, and rise in awareness regarding healthy diet have driven the growth of the global sugar-free ice cream market

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Sugar-Free Ice Cream Market by Type (Vanilla, Chocolate, Mint Chip, Strawberry, Salted Caramel, Peanut Butter, Coffee, and Others), Form (Pints, Bars/Stick, Sandwich, and Others), End Use (B2B and B2C), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, and Online Sales Channel): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030." According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global sugar free ice cream market was estimated at $2.52 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $7.35 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.6% from 2021 to 2030.