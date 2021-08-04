checkAd

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.5 Million Contract for SATCOM Antenna Feeds for a Major U.S. Satellite Communications Manufacturer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 15:00  |  27   |   |   

August 4, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, it was awarded a $1.5 million contract from a major U.S. satellite communications manufacturer for SATCOM antenna feeds for their 1.3 meter Fly-Away Terminal.

“This order demonstrates the success of supplying our advanced products to the satellite communications market. Comtech remains dedicated and focused on providing our customers the highest-performance, most cost-effective SATCOM solutions available to support both warfighters and the commercial marketplace,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

The contract was awarded to Comtech’s Space & Component Technology (“SCT”) division, which specializes in ground station systems and life cycle management, as well as the supply of high reliability microelectronics (“EEE parts”) for use in satellite, launch vehicle and manned space applications.

Satellite tracking antennas are manufactured from 30cm to 13m, as well as RF feeds, radomes and carbon fiber reflectors, for LEO, MEO and GEO orbits, for customers worldwide, for all frequency bands. This encompasses all aspects of use including requirements definition and analysis, design, development and integration of turnkey systems from antenna to data processing, civil works and construction, software, station installation and verification, operations and maintenance and decommissioning at end of life. For more information, visit www.comtechspace.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and critical wireless communication technologies to commercial and government customers around the world. Headquartered in Melville, New York and with a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced and secure wireless solutions to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

Comtech Telecommunications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.5 Million Contract for SATCOM Antenna Feeds for a Major U.S. Satellite Communications Manufacturer August 4, 2021- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a global leading provider of next-generation 911 emergency systems and secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that during its fourth quarter of fiscal year 2021, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $2.1 Million Order for Full-Motion Tracking Systems from Commercial Space Entity
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Contract Valued up to $48.5 Million for Statewide Next Generation 911 Technologies and Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Multi-Million Dollar Order for New Ground Station Development Contract
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
28.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $4.0 Million Contract Renewal with Channel Partner
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present at Jefferies Virtual Industrials Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.1 Million Contract for High-Power Amplifiers
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $35.8 Million Contract to Deploy Next Generation 911 Technologies and Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Showcase 911 Solutions for States and Local Jurisdictions at NENA 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Receives Award from Frost & Sullivan as Growth Leader in Next Generation 911 Technologies and Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.07.21Comtech Names Judy Chambers to Board of Directors
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten