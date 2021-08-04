Grocery Outlet Raises Over $2.8 Million for Local Food Agencies During 2021 ‘Independence from Hunger’ Campaign

According to the USDA’s latest analysis of Food Insecurity in America, over 13 million U.S. households have limited access to food sources and suffer from food insecurity 1 . Agencies that combat these insecurities face the highest demand during the summer, when many families lose access to school-supported food programs. Recognizing this need, Grocery Outlet made a commitment over a decade ago with its Independence from Hunger campaign to find solutions that ensure all families have access to high-quality meals.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market , extreme-value grocery retailer, today announced its eleventh annual Independence from Hunger Food Drive campaign raised over $2.8 million, —the equivalent of approximately 1.4 million meals—for families in need. From June 23 through July 31, more than 400 Grocery Outlet stores raised funds and collected monetary donations from customers, employees and Independent Operators to give back to local food agencies to help address critical food insecurities in their communities

“We are honored and excited to have raised over $2.8 million to combat food insecurity through Independence from Hunger this year, equating to 1.4 million meals for families in need,” said Eric Lindberg, CEO at Grocery Outlet Inc. “By leveraging our strong local partnerships built by our Independent Operators, the campaign continues to offer support to the communities we serve.”

Since its launch in 2011, the Independence from Hunger campaign efforts have collected more than $14 million in total donations nationwide. Throughout the initiative, Grocery Outlet customers and employees were encouraged to contribute to the campaign through:

Purchasing a pre-made food bag filled with an assortment of nonperishable items

Give $5, Get $5 at the register. Donating $5 or more in a single transaction and receive a $5 coupon

Contribution of a monetary donation through in-store and online platforms

“For the past 75 years we have worked to uphold our ultimate goal of giving back to our local communities in which we operate, and our annual Independence from Hunger campaign is an integral part of that commitment,” said Lindberg. “We are honored to receive the unwavering support and commitment from our local partners, allowing us to be one step closer to eliminating food insecurity for all families across the nation.”

Each of Grocery Outlet’s 400-plus stores identified local food agencies or nonprofits in their respective locations to partner with throughout the campaign. In addition, Grocery Outlet's San Francisco Bay Area partner, Alameda County Community Food Bank, received all donations completed online at GroceryOutlet.com/Donate. Grocery Outlet also partnered with regional area partners such as Central Pennsylvania Food Bank, Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Oregon Food Bank, who received generous donations from long-time supplier partners including Kellogg’s, Campbell’s, Sanderson Farms, Starkist and more.

No administration or collateral fees are deducted from the funds collected by Grocery Outlet.

For more information on the Independence from Hunger campaign and Grocery Outlet, visit GroceryOutlet.com.

About Grocery Outlet

For 75 years Grocery Outlet, an extreme-value grocery retailer based in Emeryville, California, has offered customers big savings on brand-name products. The company has 400 locations throughout California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, and Washington. Stores are owned by Independent Operators based in the communities they serve.

Grocery Outlet offers a full range of products including fresh produce, meat, deli and dairy, along with a wide assortment of natural and organic choices. Grocery Outlet also carries a large selection of beer and wine, health and beauty care, as well as seasonal items. A third-generation, family-led company founded in 1946, Grocery Outlet provides local customers an exciting place to find WOW deals on name brands they trust.

1 USDA, Household Food Security in the United States in 2019

