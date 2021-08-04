Support.com Expands Tech Support Capabilities to Meet Rising Demand

New capabilities leverage Support.com's Homesourcing℠ CloudLOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announced the …

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2021 / Support.com , Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in customer and technical support solutions delivered by home-based employees, today announced the launch of a new platform, Homesourcing℠ Cloud, to expand its technical support services. Homesourcing℠ Cloud is a secure, proprietary cloud-based platform supporting a globally distributed workforce. It gives home-based experts access to a suite of tools that allow them to solve even the most complex problems: ExpertToolkit℠, SecureHub℠, and ExpertCRM℠. These resources are available as part of Support.com's white-labeled premium tech support subscription services for large enterprises, and direct to businesses and professional services firms, and consumers.

ExpertToolkit℠ - agent resources for efficient call resolution. ExpertToolkit includes secure remote device support for remote issue resolution; SeeSupport for real-time video and image sharing between customers and agents; and the Guided Paths® platform and library for dynamically branching troubleshooting.

agent resources for efficient call resolution. ExpertToolkit includes secure remote device support for remote issue resolution; SeeSupport for real-time video and image sharing between customers and agents; and the Guided Paths® platform and library for dynamically branching troubleshooting. SecureHub℠ - HIPAA and PCI-compliant operational security enforcement, including location, device, and identity verification with advanced biometrics; two-way data encryption; and clean desk enforcement.

HIPAA and PCI-compliant operational security enforcement, including location, device, and identity verification with advanced biometrics; two-way data encryption; and clean desk enforcement. ExpertCRM℠ - CRM solution enabling data sharing and seamless customer interaction. Includes call analytics and dashboard, APIs for integration and data export; ticketing system with skills-based routing; and omnichannel customer contact capabilities.

Support.com is offering these services in response to the increased technological complexity of modern life. Recent data from Deloitte indicates that the average U.S. household now has over 25 connected devices, more than double the average of only a year ago. Support.com's solutions allow the company's experts to troubleshoot devices within the context of the entire smart home ecosystem, ensuring interoperability across all devices.

Business IT needs have grown more complex as well. The rise of virtual meetings, remote collaboration solutions, and cloud-based technology services have caused exponential growth in the array of software, devices and endpoints required for day-to-day operations. Support.com offers businesses and professional services firms Remote IT HelpDesk services that support all employee devices, ensuring employees stay connected, secure, and productive.

Support.com's global network of experts can provide customer and tech support for any location or vertical. The company's unique homesourcing℠ model allows Support.com to hyper-target, hire, and onboard highly-matched experts at the industry's fastest pace. Global team expansions in the US, Canada, India, the Philippines, Mexico, and Colombia allow Support.com to offer round-the-clock support services and true business process continuity.

"Real-world problems don't happen on a schedule," says Lance Rosenzweig, CEO of Support.com. "Support.com is there for customers after-hours, on weekends, or during holidays. We've developed a scalable platform to address complex technical problems. This is a sustainable model for tech support business continuity that is designed to adapt to whatever the future brings."

