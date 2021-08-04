Brunswick Corporation Announces Tender Offers For Outstanding Debt Securities

METTAWA, Ill., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) (“ Brunswick ”) today announced that it has commenced tender offers to purchase for cash the debt securities listed in the tables below (collectively, the “ Securities ” and each a “ series ”).

Title of Security Security Identifiers Principal Amount Outstanding Reference U.S. Treasury Security Bloomberg Reference Page(1) Fixed Spread (basis points) 7.375% Debentures due 2023 CUSIP : 117043AE9



ISIN : US117043AE96 $ 103,071,000 0.125% UST due 07/31/2023 FIT 1



35 bps 7.125% Notes due 2027 CUSIP : 117043AG4



ISIN : US117043AG45 $ 163,265,000 0.625% UST due 07/31/2026 85 bps

(1) The applicable page on Bloomberg from which the Dealer Manager named below will quote the bid side prices of the Reference U.S. Treasury Security. In the above table, “UST” denotes a U.S. Treasury Security.

The tender offers consist of offers on the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase, dated August 4, 2021, and the related notice of guaranteed delivery (as they may each be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “ Tender Offer Documents ”), including the offer to purchase for cash any and all (each such tender offer, a “ Tender Offer ” and, together, the “ Tender Offers ”) of the Securities listed in the table above. Brunswick refers investors to the Tender Offer Documents for the complete terms and conditions of the Tender Offers.

The Tender Offers will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 10, 2021, unless extended or earlier terminated (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the “ Expiration Date ”). Holders of the Securities must validly tender and not validly withdraw their Securities prior to or at the Expiration Date to be eligible to receive the Total Consideration.

Securities may be validly withdrawn at any time prior to or at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 10, 2021, unless such date and time is extended or earlier terminated by Brunswick, but not thereafter.

The “ Total Consideration ” for each $1,000 principal amount of each series of Securities validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the applicable Tender Offer will be determined in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to a fixed spread over the yield to maturity (the “ Reference Yield ”) of the Reference U.S. Treasury Security specified in the table above. The reference yield will be determined at 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on August 10, 2021, unless such date and time is extended or earlier terminated by Brunswick.