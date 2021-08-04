checkAd

Nickelodeon Star and Influencer Casey Simpson Hosts Genius Brands’ New Original Game Show for Kids,“KC! Pop Quiz”

Series to Premiere Exclusively on Kartoon Channel! on September 14

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casey Simpson, star of the hit Nickelodeon series Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, and a major kid influencer across Tik Tok, Twitter, and You Tube, with a social media following of 12+ million, hosts season one of Genius Brands International’s (NASDAQ:GNUS) second original series and first live-action program, KC! Pop Quiz, exclusively for Kartoon Channel! to premiere on September 14.

Kids love trivia, and I love being a part of a show where kids can compete in a positive environment that is fast and fun,” Simpson commented. “We can’t wait to give fans a taste of KC! Pop Quiz in September. I’m thrilled to be working with the creative team at Kartoon Channel! and our contestants, and look forward to bringing this energetic trivia series to screens soon!”

“We describe it as ‘Jeopardy meets HQ Trivia’—with super cool prizes for kids,” said Jon Ollwerther, President of Kartoon Channel! “KC! Pop Quiz is our second original series, following the hit Stan Lee’s Superhero Kidnergarten. This is also the first live-action series produced exclusively for Kartoon Channel! We are thrilled to have Casey host the series, bringing his unique talent, as well as providing an amazing opportunity to reach his millions of fans!”  

Currently in production on 140 x 11” episodes, KC! Pop Quiz is a fast-paced, live-action daily game show based on pop culture where kids can win cool prizes. Anna Lotto (Best Ever Trivia Show, Mission Unstoppable with Miranda Cosgrove, The $100,000 Pyramid, Boom!, Supermarket Sweep, and more) serves as Executive Producer and series showrunner, with Guy Shalem (Betty White’s Off Their Rockers, Lovespring International, Fall Into Me) as Executive Producer. Former President of Walt Disney Television and Chief Creative Officer at Kartoon Channel!, David Neuman, and Genius Brands Chairman & CEO Andy Heyward, are Executive Producers.

A teen sensation and Kid’s Choice Award nominee, Casey is known for his role as Ricky Harper on the hit Nickelodeon comedy series, Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn, the movie Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library, and as wily Cody Hamilton in Just Add Magic: Mystery City. He has also won awards for his poetry, judged by writers such as Amanda Gorman and is ranked as the number one impromptu high school speaker in California. Casey has toured the country talking about youth activism with the Thirst Project; performs stand-up comedy; and is a columnist for Young Mensa Mag. He enjoys learning languages, idioms, and new things. Casey hates third-person bios and has the ability to cure anyone's hiccups…seriously ask him if you ever have them, and he will cure them.

