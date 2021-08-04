Deloitte Cyber partners with HGC Group to protect Hong Kong Companies from Cyber Risks under Rapid Digitization

HONG KONG, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deloitte Cyber has partnered up with HGC Group to provide a holistic solution to protect Hong Kong companies from cyber risks during digital era.

Rapid digitization has led to faster development and release of products, enabling an increase in customer engagement for business growth and innovation to drive business process transformation. However, it has also brought a host of data privacy risks, and opened up opportunities for cyber criminals to strike as organisations rush to meet customer demands. Companies of all sizes have been impacted by these trends yet not all have the resource and scale to protect themselves.

At the same time, the global pandemic has led to a dramatic rise in cyber crime. According to a study from Deloitte, more than half a million people globally were affected by breaches in which the personal data of video conferencing users was stolen and sold on the dark web.

Deloitte Cyber has joined forces with HGC Group to help companies in combating the cyberattacks, with the support of HGC group's full-fledged telecom, data centre services, ICT solutions and broadband services for local, overseas, corporate and mass.

Macroview Telecom, the CyberSecurity and digital transformation solution arm of HGC Group, represents the Group to partner with Deloitte Cyber and provide a holistic and comprehensive CyberSecurity portfolio, using latest technology, best practice and certified and skilled resources to protect Hong Kong companies from the CyberSecurity risks. Macroview Telecom has over 10 years of experience in security services with over 200 local certified security experts, its security operation is ISO 27001 certified and is supported by top-tier security vendor latest technologies and the strongest team in local security research and development network.

As Deloitte Cyber is a leader in different global CyberSecurity research for its Global Advisory network and has expertise in compliance and data protection, this partnership will provide adaptive security protection by different stages, including predict & prevent, detect, protect and response and enrich the CyberSecurity capabilities for companies.