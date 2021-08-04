checkAd

Indiana Digital Alternative School is Ready to Give Students a Second Chance in the New School Year

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
04.08.2021, 15:30  |  19   |   |   

Indiana Digital Alternative School (INDA), a full-time, tuition-free public school of the Union School Corporation is ready to kick off the new school year and inspire students in grades 9-12 to reach their full potential. After launching in the spring, INDA students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year today.

Staffed by state-licensed teachers, INDA has the goal of providing students with credit recovery options and encouraging them on their path to graduation. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like INDA reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Additionally, students who attend INDA also have the opportunity to look to the future through the Career Prep Program. They can enroll in classes that will help them discover their passions and explore various fields, such Business and Marketing, Health Services, and Information Technology. As they make progress towards completing their diplomas, students can also earn college credits, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

For most families, especially those with students who may have fallen behind, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school choices. INDA provides a school option designed for students to feel empowered to succeed, no matter their educational background.

“INDA was born from the idea that all students deserve an education option that works for them, and not all students are the same. At INDA, we are passionate about providing students with a motivating and encouraging experience. Our entirely online approach gives our students an individualized approach to learning that not only helps them stay on track, but helps them thrive,” said Elizabeth Sliger, INDA’s Head of School.

INDA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about INDA and how to enroll, visit inda.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

About Indiana Digital Alternative School

Indiana Digital Alternative School (INDA) is an online public-school program of the Union School Corporation, serving students across the state of Indiana. INDA is tuition-free and provides families the choice to access the curriculum and tools provided by K12, a Stride Company (NYSE: LRN). Stride offers learners of all ages a more effective way to learn and build skills for their future. For more information about INDA, visit inda.k12.com.

Stride Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Indiana Digital Alternative School is Ready to Give Students a Second Chance in the New School Year Indiana Digital Alternative School (INDA), a full-time, tuition-free public school of the Union School Corporation is ready to kick off the new school year and inspire students in grades 9-12 to reach their full potential. After launching in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
TRANSLATE BIO INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Translate Bio ...
Skillz Reports Record Q2 Revenue and Updates 2021 Guidance
Activision Blizzard Announces Second-Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Pfizer Announces Positive Top-Line Results from Phase 2b/3 Trial of Ritlecitinib in Alopecia Areata
Translate Bio Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of Translate Bio, Inc. Is Fair to ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Elastic Introduces the Industry’s First Free and Open Limitless XDR
The GEO Group Reports Second Quarter 2021 Results and Increases Full Year 2021 Guidance
Innovative Industrial Properties Acquires Illinois Property and Expands Real Estate Partnership ...
Camping World Announces Increase in Stock Repurchase Program by $125 Million
Titel
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Microvast and eVersum to Jointly Drive Urban Commercial Vehicle Electrification
Relief Announces Receipt of U.S. FDA Orphan Drug Designation for the use of RLF-100 (aviptadil) in ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Ocugen, Inc. ...
Square, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
Houlihan Lokey to Commence a Tender Offer to Acquire GCA Corporation
Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Amazon.com Announces Second Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Plans to Acquire Afterpay, Strengthening and Enabling Further Integration ...
SolarEdge Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Titel
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
Allego, a Leading Pan-European EV Charging company, to Become a Publicly Traded Company through a ...
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Appoints Adam Aron as Chairman of the Board & CEO and Philip Lader ...
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
PFIZER REPORTS SECOND-QUARTER 2021 RESULTS
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results and Host Earnings Webcast
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
03.08.21Amid the Uncertainty, Arizona Virtual Academy and Insight Academy of Arizona are Ready to Help Students Succeed in the New School Year
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
03.08.21As the New School Year Approaches, Indiana Digital Learning School is Prepared to Encourage Student Success
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
02.08.21Miami Virtual Program, Arizona Ready to Help Students Navigate These Uncertain Times in Education
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
29.07.21Stride Lowers Financial Hurdles for College-Bound Black Students with College Scholarships
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
27.07.21Stride, Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call Details
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
19.07.21Putting a Stop to the Dropout Crisis: Stride Doubles Down on Academic Excellence with Graduation Guarantee
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Galvanize to Enhance Military’s Tech Capabilities with Phase III Defense Contract
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
12.07.21Stride, Inc. Alumni Services to Support 2 Million Learners and Counting
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21The Students Are In Business: Job Shadow Week 2021 Begins July 19
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21Colorado Students Can Earn Job Training and Experience, While Still in High School
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten