Indiana Digital Alternative School is Ready to Give Students a Second Chance in the New School Year

Staffed by state-licensed teachers, INDA has the goal of providing students with credit recovery options and encouraging them on their path to graduation. Despite wide-spread evidence of a “COVID slide” of learning loss for students in the U.S. during the pandemic, Stride K12-powered schools like INDA reported lower learning loss rates than those reported in national studies. And in some cases, students enrolled in Stride K12-powered schools experienced learning gains.

Indiana Digital Alternative School ( INDA ), a full-time, tuition-free public school of the Union School Corporation is ready to kick off the new school year and inspire students in grades 9-12 to reach their full potential. After launching in the spring, INDA students and teachers will open their laptops to start the 2021-2022 school year today.

Additionally, students who attend INDA also have the opportunity to look to the future through the Career Prep Program. They can enroll in classes that will help them discover their passions and explore various fields, such Business and Marketing, Health Services, and Information Technology. As they make progress towards completing their diplomas, students can also earn college credits, giving them a head start in their state and potentially saving them thousands of dollars in college tuition costs.

For most families, especially those with students who may have fallen behind, the new school year comes with cautious optimism. Many families realized during the pandemic that attending school online is a safe alternative that allows them to focus on their child’s future. According to a recent survey by Stride, Inc., 91 percent of parents agree that it’s important for their children to have multiple school choices. INDA provides a school option designed for students to feel empowered to succeed, no matter their educational background.

“INDA was born from the idea that all students deserve an education option that works for them, and not all students are the same. At INDA, we are passionate about providing students with a motivating and encouraging experience. Our entirely online approach gives our students an individualized approach to learning that not only helps them stay on track, but helps them thrive,” said Elizabeth Sliger, INDA’s Head of School.

INDA is still accepting enrollments for the 2021-2022 school year. To learn more about INDA and how to enroll, visit inda.k12.com or download the Stride K12 mobile app for iOS and Android devices - where families can enroll, prepare for the first day of school, and monitor students’ academic progress throughout the school year.

