Harbor Custom Development, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date and Webcast to Follow

Gig Harbor, Washington, Aug. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (“Harbor,” “Harbor Custom Homes,” or the ”Company”), (NASDAQ: HCDI), an innovative and market leading real estate company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle, today announced it will release second quarter 2021 financial results on August 17, 2021.

Harbor will also host a conference call following the earnings release on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the second quarter results and the Company’s outlook. The public may access the conference call through a live audio webcast available at http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=146167.

Those who would like to submit written questions in advance, please email: IR@harborcustomdev.com.

In addition, the conference call will be available by telephone at 1-877-407-0789 (for international callers, dial 1-201-689-8562), and refer to “Harbor” or conference ID: 13722198. A replay of the conference call will be available for two weeks at 1-844-512-2921 (for international callers, dial 1-412-317-6671) using the replay PIN: 13722198.

About Harbor Custom Development, Inc.
Harbor Custom Development, Inc. is a real estate development company involved in all aspects of the land development cycle including land acquisition, entitlements, construction of project infrastructure, home building, marketing, sales, and management of various residential projects in Western Washington's Puget Sound region; Sacramento, California; and Austin, Texas. Harbor has active or recently sold-out residential communities in Gig Harbor, Bremerton, Silverdale, Bainbridge Island, and Allyn in the state of Washington. In addition, Harbor has acquired land and will begin constructing homes in two new markets. In the Sacramento metro market, Harbor will be constructing homes in completed subdivisions in both Rocklin and Auburn, California. In the Austin metro market, Harbor has acquired developed lot inventory in Dripping Springs, Driftwood, and Horseshoe Bay, Texas. Harbor Custom Development's business strategy is to acquire and develop land strategically, based on an understanding of population growth patterns, entitlement restrictions, infrastructure development, and geo-economic forces.  Harbor focuses on real estate within target markets with convenient access to metropolitan areas that are generally characterized by diverse economic and employment bases and increasing populations.  For more information on Harbor Custom Development, Inc., please visit www.harborcustomdev.com. 

CONTACT: Investor Relations
Hanover International
IR@harborcustomdev.com
866-744-0974




